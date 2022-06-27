Teachers among rising numbers seeking help with debt, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teachers among rising numbers seeking help with debt, charity says

By Press Association
June 27, 2022, 9:06 pm
PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 09/03/15 of a man showing signs of depression. A debt charity says it has been seeing more middle income households turn to them for support. (Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA)
PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL File photo dated 09/03/15 of a man showing signs of depression. A debt charity says it has been seeing more middle income households turn to them for support. (Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A charity has revealed it is seeing a growing number of middle income households facing financial problems amid the growing cost-of-living crisis.

Step Change debt charity told BBC’s Reporting Scotland they have been dealing with increased demands from teachers and other professionals.

The charity supports those who have issues with debt and can help deal with creditors as well as putting affordable plans to pay back debt in place.

Sharon Bell said people with full-time jobs on middle incomes are turning to the organisation for support.

She said: “It’s not just people on benefits or on low incomes.

“Teachers have to travel to get to work.

“So if it’s filling up their car, that’s causing them a problem because it’s going to cost more to get there.

“The cost of food is more so they are struggling to put food on the table for their families.

“We are seeing people with arrears in their electricity and basic bills.

“They have increased by £500 already.”

It comes after Scottish Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, pressed the UK Government to do more to help families with “astronomical” rises in energy bills.

The Scottish Government has allocated around £3 billion to help families with the rising cost of living.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that Scottish independence is “essential” to tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “The cost-of-living crisis did not happen overnight.

“Years of benefit cuts, pay freezes and failure to tackle rising energy bills, these were deliberate political choices forced on Scotland by Westminster governments that we did not vote for, and have had a devastating effect on living standards.

“These decisions help explain why independent countries comparable to Scotland outperform the UK on a range of indicators, wealthier, more equal and with less poverty, and therefore more able to withstand cost-of-living pressures.”

