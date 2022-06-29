Scotland to contribute £65m to Ukrainian war effort

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has pledged £65 million to the war effort in Ukraine.

The contribution will make up part of the £1 billion in funding the UK government is providing to the Ukrainian military for state of the art equipment including air defence systems and vital kit for soldiers.

It follows the £4 million in financial aid sent to Ukraine by the Scottish government for humanitarian assistance and a further £3 million for medical supplies.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government condemns Russia’s unprovoked, illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Forbes added: “Scotland stands for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.

“We have become a place of refuge and sanctuary for displaced people from Ukraine, and have done all we can to get help those fleeing the country to escape the violence.

“This further funding is to assist Ukrainian armed forces to fight Russian aggression and the unspeakable brutality being perpetrated.

“We have agreed to providing funding on this occasion given the clear need to maximise the international effort to support Ukraine.

“However, we are clear that this must not be seen as any kind of precedent which leads to devolved budgets being used to help pay for clearly reserved policy areas.”