Scottish women’s rugby team receives funding to train full-time for World Cup

By Press Association
June 30, 2022, 1:32 pm
The Scotland women’s team has received more than £360,000 of funding to train full-time for the women’s Rugby World Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
The Scotland women’s rugby team will receive more than £360,000 to train full-time in the run-up to the women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand this year.

Scottish Rugby has contributed £220,000 and the Scottish government has added £144,352 which will allow the 36-strong squad to train full time as part of an 11-week preparation camp for the tournament, which begins on Saturday October 8.

The funding will also be used for a campaign to encourage young players in Scotland through the team’s involvement in the competition.

Sports Minister Maree Todd said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the players to compete at the highest level and to showcase elite women’s sport.

“I am immensely proud of what the team have achieved so far and am very pleased that we are able to support them financially to represent Scotland at the top level.

“The players have made huge commitments and sacrifices and I look forward to watching and supporting them later this year. These women will be role models who motivate, promote and inspire others to participate in sport and physical activity.”

Team captain, Rachel Malcolm, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the funding and support that the Scottish Government has provided to the Scotland Women programme.

“It is a hugely exciting year for women’s rugby and the support that has been announced today will be fundamental in allowing us to train and reach our potential during the Rugby World Cup.”

