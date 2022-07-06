Strike action planned for Prestwick airport as union protests over ‘rock bottom pay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strike action planned for Prestwick airport as union protests over ‘rock bottom pay’

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 3:04 pm
Prestwick Airport is set to be hit by strike action in the coming weeks as workers are to be balloted in a row over pay, Unite said (Steve Parsons/PA)
Workers at Prestwick airport are set to go on strike in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay, one of the country’s biggest trade unions has said.

Unite said it will ballot its members over claims that Prestwick airport’s management has refused to pay shift pay and meet the Real Living Wage rate (£9.90) for the lowest paid and new starters.

The union said members are also angry about having to take a pay cut amid record inflation.

It said with the Retail Prices Index (RPI) standing at 11.7 per cent, the offer on the table for the workforce of between 4% and 6.5% is “a significant real terms pay cut”.

Leading Unite members, who said they use RPI as the real inflation figure rather than Consumer Price Inflation (CPI), said the offer is “completely unacceptable”.

The ballot, which opened on Tuesday and closes on July 19, will include airport security, firefighters, airfield operators, ground crew, ground handling, cargo, customer services, and cleaners.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Prestwick Airport and the Scottish Government need to urgently improve their pay proposals for these workers.

“While directors’ pay is protected, workers are being told to take a substantial real terms pay cut.

“And disgracefully, they want to keep new starters on a rock bottom rate that is lower than the real living wage.

“Prestwick Airport and the Scottish Government need to put an improved offer on the table because Unite will resolutely support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The airport was taken into public ownership in November 2013 after it was bought by the Scottish Government for £1.

Unite said Government officials need to “practise what they preach” after a Fair Work plan was introduced for Scotland to promote fair working practices.

Siobhan McCready, Unite industrial officer, said: “Prestwick Airport is proposing to pay less than the Real Living Wage for some of our members, which makes a mockery of the Scottish Government’s Fair Work agenda.

“Both the Airport and the Scottish Government should be setting a lead and practising what they preach. It’s double standards of the highest order.

“The offer on the table is completely unacceptable and our members are not prepared to tolerate lousy pay. Simply put, they have had enough.”

