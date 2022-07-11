Trade union warns of ‘untold disruption’ in NHS if pay offer not improved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Trade union warns of ‘untold disruption’ in NHS if pay offer not improved

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

A trade union leader has warned “untold disruption” in the NHS may be a consequence unless the Scottish Government steps in to improve a 5% pay offer.

On Monday, Unison Scotland announced a consultative ballot of 35,000 members in the NHS across the country over possible strike action.

NHS workers have been offered a 5% pay increase, which the union has urged members to reject amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Unison appoints first female Scottish secretary
Tracey Dalling (Unison)

Ms Dalling told BBC Scotland’s The Nine the offer “simply was not enough” and said members are struggling with rising living costs.

She said: “It is simply not enough. Inflation is running at twice that level; cost of living is crippling all of our members – particularly the lowest paid and 5% will not cover fuel costs, food costs and everyday living that our members are struggling with at the moment.”

Ms Dalling urged the Scottish Government to come to the negotiation table over the NHS pay offer.

“We would hope that they would come back to the negotiating table and talk to us about just exactly how to package an offer that might be acceptable to our members. And that 5% Isn’t it. I completely understand that they say they have no money but they have money for other projects. And I think perhaps it’s about listening to the workers providing essential services who are saying enough is enough. We need more in our pay packets.”

Unison also argues staff are “exhausted” amid a staffing crisis in the health service currently. She added: “Everything at the moment is telling us that they’re furious, frankly, they’re exhausted, they’re stressed, they’re overworked. They’ve had enough.”

It was suggested Unison members may take similar action to Aslef in order to secure a more favourable pay offer where drivers withdrew goodwill, but Ms Dalling insisted the health service will not be left without life and limb cover, adding: “We would never leave anybody without what we would call life and limb cover. But if you look at what Aslef did to bring about their 5% pay awards, they didn’t take strike action, they withdrew the goodwill.

“So they stopped starting early. They stopped finishing Wait, they stopped covering shifts, and it’s entirely possible we might look at that form of action.

“I don’t think we would set out to cause untold disruption as a consequence, it might be an inevitable consequence should the government not step in and do the right thing and reward the staff properly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal