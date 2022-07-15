Additional Covid booster to be offered to at-risk groups from September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A further booster vaccine will be offered to those at highest risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms from September, the Scottish Government has announced.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), care home residents and staff will be offered a further booster jab.

Frontline health and social care workers will also be offered the booster, alongside all people over the age of 50.

Those under 50 with underlying health conditions can also receive the latest round of vaccinations as well as carers aged 16 to 49.

The boosters will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination to those eligible.

Humza Yousaf described vaccination as an ‘effective tool’ against coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The vaccination programme in Scotland continues to be a huge success and this is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in its delivery and all those who took up their appointment offers.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and I therefore welcome this latest advice from the JCVI, and can confirm that boosters will be offered to all those in eligible groups.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect yourself, your family and, of course, the NHS when we head into the busy winter months.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”