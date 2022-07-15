Additional Covid booster to be offered to at-risk groups from September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Additional Covid booster to be offered to at-risk groups from September

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 6:17 pm
The boosters will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination to those eligible (Danny Lawson/PA)
A further booster vaccine will be offered to those at highest risk of severe Covid-19 symptoms from September, the Scottish Government has announced.

Following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), care home residents and staff will be offered a further booster jab.

Frontline health and social care workers will also be offered the booster, alongside all people over the age of 50.

Those under 50 with underlying health conditions can also receive the latest round of vaccinations as well as carers aged 16 to 49.

The boosters will be given at the same time as the flu vaccination to those eligible.

Humza Yousaf visit to Falkirk Community Hospital
Humza Yousaf described vaccination as an ‘effective tool’ against coronavirus (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The vaccination programme in Scotland continues to be a huge success and this is testament to the efforts of everyone involved in its delivery and all those who took up their appointment offers.

“Vaccination has been our most effective tool against coronavirus. However, the degree of protection offered wanes over time.

“We know that those in high-priority groups are at higher risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and I therefore welcome this latest advice from the JCVI, and can confirm that boosters will be offered to all those in eligible groups.

“The additional booster dose will improve your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect yourself, your family and, of course, the NHS when we head into the busy winter months.

“I continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

