Airfield to be transformed into wildflower meadow with share of £5m funding pot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Airfield to be transformed into wildflower meadow with share of £5m funding pot

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 12:14 pm
A former airfield at South Kilminning in Fife will be turned into a wildflower meadow (PA)
A former airfield at South Kilminning in Fife will be turned into a wildflower meadow (PA)

A project to turn a former airfield into a wildflower meadow is among dozens sharing in almost £5 million awarded to initiatives tackling climate change.

Cash from the Scottish Government’s annual Nature Restoration Fund has been awarded to 46 projects to improve natural habitats, safeguard plant and animal species, and boost biodiversity.

They include the Crail Community Partnership, which is receiving £209,041 to rewild a former airfield at South Kilminning in Fife by turning Tarmac into a wet wildflower meadow.

Elsewhere, Seawilding has been awarded a grant of £200,946 to expand the existing seagrass meadows in Loch Craignish, Argyll and Bute, which will lead to improvements in biodiversity, fish stocks, carbon storage, and help prevent coastal erosion.

The Nature Restoration Fund, managed by NatureScot, is now in its second year and funds projects that help Scotland’s species, woodlands, rivers and seas, as well as improving the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Seagrass meadow
One project will expand seagrass meadows (NatureScot/PA)

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot chief executive, said: “We are all now more aware than ever before of the urgency of the climate change emergency. But there is hope.

“By restoring nature, protecting and enhancing habitats and safeguarding marine life, we can secure a better future for nature and for ourselves.

“Scotland is taking action now to meet the huge challenges and pressures that nature is facing; it is individual projects like the ones funded today that will make the difference and set us on the road to recovery.

“Climate change needs nature-based solutions, not only to help us reach net-zero by 2045 but also to create a healthier, more resilient Scotland.”

Other projects receiving funding include the Spey Catchment Initiative, which has been awarded £80,215 to install 80 to 100 large natural wood structures within a 3.6-mile stretch of the upper Spey river.

woody structure
Natural wood structures will be placed in the upper Spey (ScotlandBigPicture.com/PA)

This will improve habitats, which will benefit fish and river ecology and reduce flood risks.

The Scottish Government announced an expansion to the Nature Restoration Fund last year, committing at least a further £55 million over the next four years, with at least £12.5 million annually.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said transformative change is needed in order to protect and restore terrestrial, freshwater and marine biodiversity in Scotland.

She said: “These diverse, innovative projects are already bringing benefits across the country – not only to the environment, but also to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“The Nature Restoration Fund is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to tackling biodiversity loss and restoring nature for future generations.

“Later this year we will publish an ambitious new biodiversity strategy which aims to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal