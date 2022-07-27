Family tell how knowing mum’s decision to be an organ donor helped when she died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family tell how knowing mum’s decision to be an organ donor helped when she died

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 10:48 am
Knowing that Gail’s organs saved lives helped the Maskell family cope with her death (Jon Maskell/PA)
Knowing that Gail’s organs saved lives helped the Maskell family cope with her death (Jon Maskell/PA)

The family of a woman who became an organ donor in 2020 have backed a new Scottish Government campaign highlighting how important it is to share the decision to donate with loved ones.

Gail Maskell suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, aged 51, and her husband and three children were able to honour her decision to become an organ donor as they had previously spoken about the decision as a family.

The decision transformed the lives of three individuals who received Gail’s organs.

Now, her husband, Jon Maskell, from Fife, told how knowing his wife’s wishes had brought comfort as the family comes to terms with their loss.

Mr Maskell is now backing the TV campaign Don’t Leave Your Loved Ones in Doubt which encourages people to make their organ and tissue decisions known.

Gail Maskell had told her family of her organ donation wishes (Jon Maskell/PA)

Under Scotland’s opt-out system, people aged 16 and over have the choice to be a donor or opt out of the donation.

If people chose to do nothing, it is assumed they agree to being a donor if they die in circumstances where donation is possible, unless they are in a group for whom the law does not apply.

Mr Maskell said his wife’s choice to be an organ donor came from her love of helping others.

He said: “Gail was a grandma, a mum, a wife before anything else – she always put everyone first.

“She was a PA, and it was a job that suited her perfectly, as she lived her life to help other people, and she’s carried that on in death.

“Organ donation was something we’d all previously discussed and agreed we wanted to happen.

“We were always of the mindset that it’s not of any use to us after we’re gone, so when the donor nurses came to speak to us we were on the same page as we knew what Gail wanted.”

And the family knew of the difference an organ donation can have on someone’s life as a family friend needed a kidney transplant as a child.

Not only that, knowing Gail was able to save lives had been a comfort to the family following her death.

Jon Maskell has urged families to discuss organ donation following his wife’s death in 2020 (Jon Maskell/PA)

“We know what an amazing difference it can make to people’s lives,” he said.

“People don’t know how much organ donation can help you – that’s the bit people always miss.

“It’s not only helping the recipients, it has also helped me knowing that out of something so bad can come something so good.

“That’s not to say that it’s easy. I’ll admit I had mixed emotions reading the letter about who had received her organs.

“At first, I was angry that another family was so happy, but I now keep it in my bedside table and read it when I’m having a hard day.”

Recent figures have shown more than half of Scots – 55.6% – have now registered their donation decision.

Some 52.6% have agreed to be a donor, while 3% have opted out.

The campaign urges people to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and share their decision with friends and family.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd urged people to register their decision regardless of their choice.

She said: “I welcome this important campaign highlighting the choices people have under the opt out system of organ and tissue donation, and why sharing that decision with loved ones is so vital.

“Only around 1% of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible, which is usually in a hospital intensive care unit, meaning every opportunity for donation is precious.”

And Jill Adhikari, specialist nurse in Organ Donation, NHS Blood and Transplant, said families are supported by the team to make the decision as comfortable as possible.

