Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ministers accused of ‘dragging their heels’ on removing Grenfell-style cladding

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Some buildings in Scotland have the same cladding which was partly responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scottish ministers have been accused of “dragging their heels” in replacing Grenfell-style cladding as the bulk of the removal work is earmarked for 2025.

The Scottish Government’s spending review pledged £180 million over three years to remove the potentially harmful insulation.

However, the vast majority of funds – £100 million – will be allocated in 2025/26, while a £30 million budget will start in 2023/24, increasing to £50 million in 2024/25.

The cladding remuneration programme, which aims to replace insulation in high-risk buildings which are fitted with aluminium composite material (ACM), was initially expected to be rolled out in 2022.

The harmful material was partly blamed for the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, which claimed the lives of 72 people.

More than 100 public buildings, including hospitals and schools, are believed to have the potentially flammable material.

A freedom of information request revealed that 88 primary and secondary schools in Scotland are encased in the potentially combustible insulation.

Mark Griffin, Scottish Labour’s housing spokesman, asked for an update on how many surveyors and fire engineers had been procured to carry out single building assessments earlier this year.

Housing Minister Shona Secretary replied that 29 buildings had been contacted so far to offer the direct provision of fire engineers.

Scottish Parliament
Housing Secretary Shona Robison provided an update on the removal of cladding (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She added: “Once we ascertain consent and details, we will move to the contracting process.”

Mr Griffin has hit out at the response, saying the Scottish Government is not moving fast enough.

He said: “It beggars belief that the SNP Government still don’t seem to grasp the urgency of the situation.

“After years of needless dither and delay, they have finally accepted that this dangerous cladding needs to go – but they are still dragging their heels making it happen.

“Every year that they fail to act is another year that people are left living and working in unsafe buildings.

“There is absolutely no more time to waste learning the lessons of the Grenfell tragedy – the SNP needs to stop this dangerous negligence and speed up this programme.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are taking priority action to address cladding safety issues, having expanded our Single Building Assessment programme so that more than 100 buildings will be assessed. The vast majority of buildings in the initial phase of our programme have secured fire engineers.

“A new streamlined process for commissioning the assessments will help identify at-risk buildings more quickly. We still expect the vast majority of buildings assessed through this programme to be found to be safe. We have allocated almost £400 million to this programme of work.

“We’ve also agreed with some of the country’s largest housing developers to work together to address cladding issues as part of our new Scottish Safer Buildings Accord, giving affected homeowners a clear path to ensuring their homes are safe.

“Our ban on combustible cladding from domestic and other high risk buildings applies on buildings of 11m and higher, whereas elsewhere in the UK it is 18m. We have also banned the highest risk metal composite cladding material from any new building of any height.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

A rally outside Edinburgh City Council chambers as cleansing workers (PA)
Council workers offered improved pay offer but unions say it is still not enough
The SNP has scrapped their island bonds policy.
'Election gimmick': SNP U-turn on £50,000 island bonds promise after backlash
Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for net zero
Michael Matheson: UK Government leaves Scotland 'at mercy' of future energy shocks
Jessica Mennie, SNP candidate in the Bridge of Don by-election. Submitted 01/10/19
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen SNP councillor facing standards probe over undeclared business link
A smiling Christopher Price sitting on a bench
'Buckie means a lot to me': Why Moray councillor Christopher Price quit after 103…
0
Alistair Carmichael MP
Alistair Carmichael: 'Slow decline of our ferry service is emblematic of approach within Bute…
0
Unite members are to take part in the strike (Liam McBurney/PA)
Edinburgh cleansing workers to begin pay dispute strike action
Key demographics of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack confirms dates of Dons' mid-season trip to Atlanta
Lewis Adams, 47, was last seen on Saturday afternoon.
Appeal launched to trace man, 47, last seen in Portsoy
0
Marie Smith in her studio at her home in Glenlivet. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The Artisan Bothy: Meet the Moray artist transforming outdated furniture into bespoke treasures
0
Talisker (Tali) the Collie, is the Alness Academy's puppy therapet-in-training. Picture by Jason Hedges.
From life-savers to stress relievers, we meet some dogs with very interesting jobs
0
Dad Brett Townsley has been helping his daughter understand mental health by filming her toys on adventures. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Toy adventures help Aberdeenshire dad talk to daughter, 5, about mental health
0
TV series SAS: Rogue Heroes will be coming to BBC One later this year
David Knight: Complicated SAS history calls for careful consideration from TV industry
0