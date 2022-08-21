New group launched to support tourism and hospitality sector

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new industry leadership group is being set up to support the tourism and hospitality sectors in Scotland.

The Scottish Government said the group aims to support Scotland’s ambition to be a “world leader in 21st century tourism” and will also help to deliver the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030.

Members from a range of sectors and communities will be invited to join the industry leadership group (ILG) on a voluntary basis.

It is expected to convene at least four times a year, with the first meeting taking place in early November.

Tourism minister Ivan McKee said the sector faces various challenges (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

Tourism Minister Ivan McKee said: “The establishment of this new Tourism and Hospitality Industry Leadership Group will ensure we can collaborate on solutions to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the sector.

“I look forward to discussing in detail with members how we can work together to deliver Scotland Outlook 2030 and more widely the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.

“Over the course of the last couple of years, the Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group (Sterg) has played a crucial role to support the tourism and hospitality sector in the immediate recovery from the pandemic.

“As we continue to recover from the effects and grow our economy again, there are different challenges impacting the sector, including Brexit and the Cost Emergency.

“I am grateful to the members of Sterg, the work of the group proved invaluable. I look forward to working as closely with the new ILG, as the Scottish Government remains fully committed to becoming a world leader in 21st century tourism.”

The Scottish Tourism Emergency Response Group is made up of the Scottish Government, Scottish Tourism Alliance, Visit Scotland and enterprise agencies.