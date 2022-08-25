SQA staff strike will severely delay exam appeals process, union warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SQA staff strike will severely delay exam appeals process, union warns

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 9:29 am
Staff at the exams body SQA have voted to go on strike (David Davies/PA)
Tens of thousands of appeals will be “severely delayed” when staff at an exams body take strike action next month, a union has warned.

Unite said 86.7% of its Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) members have voted to walk out on a 78.9% turnout following a “derisory” pay offer, while 95.9% also voted to take action short of a strike.

Members are also concerned about the future of their jobs as the SQA is being scrapped as part of education reforms.

Unite said members will take three days of strike action on September 8, 15 and 16, while an overtime ban and a ban on accrual of time off in lieu will be in effect from September 8 to November 30.

The union said the SQA is due to confirm the results of priority appeals to admissions service Ucas on September 6, while the appeals service for standard appeals opened on August 9 and the deadline for centres to submit these is September 2.

Unite warned industrial action will now disrupt the standard appeals stage of the process and estimates that up to 22,000 such appeals will be “severely delayed”.

Alison MacLean, Unite industrial officer, said: “Tens of thousands of student appeals will be severely delayed by Unite’s industrial action at the SQA. Our members are disillusioned, frustrated and angry.

“Not only have they been offered a brutal real terms pay cut but they have in effect been locked out of the ongoing discussions surrounding education reform.

“Meaningful dialogue and an opportunity for staff to shape the discussions was promised to us in light of the vast experience of our members.

“Hundreds of workers could see their job roles and conditions being significantly altered yet none of us are any the wiser on what this proposed reform will mean on a day to day basis.”

Professor Ken Muir previously put forward several recommendations for reforming Scotland’s education and qualifications system, including the replacement of the SQA with a new body.

Three new education bodies will be created – a qualifications body, a national agency for Scottish education, and an independent inspection body.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Unite’s SQA members have emphatically supported strike action due to a derisory pay offer which is worth as low as 1.7% for some workers.

“There are serious concerns over education reform in Scotland, and specifically what this means for the jobs of our members going forward.

“These concerns have in no way, shape or form been addressed. Unite will always defend our members’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite claims the SQA and Scottish Government have failed to meaningfully consult with the trade unions on education reform.

The union said it has written to Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to repeat its concerns about the issue.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “While this is a matter for SQA as the employer, we remain in close contact with them to ensure that resolution talks resume. We hope that any potential disruption can be avoided through further negotiation.

“The Scottish Government remains committed to ensuring that workers’ rights are protected throughout the process of education reform and when the SQA is replaced by a new qualifications body.

“We will continue to engage with SQA management, staff and unions to try to address the concerns raised.”

