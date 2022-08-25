Advice groups given £1.2m funding ahead of latest energy price cap rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Advice groups given £1.2m funding ahead of latest energy price cap rise

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 3:47 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 4:07 pm
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than £1.2 million of additional funding is being given to key organisations providing advice to households coming under increasing pressure from rising energy bills.

The Scottish Government is providing the extra money to energy advice organisations to ensure consumers can access support.

The move was agreed at an energy summit chaired by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.

It comes ahead of Friday’s announcement on the energy price cap, where the maximum amount domestic customers can be charged for their energy and gas supplies is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October.

Patrick Harvie said it is an ‘incredibly unsettling’ time for householders (Jane Barlow/PA)

With warnings that average bills could reach £6,000 next year, Patrick Harvie, the minister for zero carbon buildings and tenants’ rights in the Scottish Government, said it is an “incredibly unsettling time for all households and businesses”.

He said it is “imperative that those worried about or struggling with heating their homes access the information and support they need to reduce their energy bills”.

Mr Harvie was speaking after visiting Home Energy Scotland’s Edinburgh offices, where he met those who are providing advice to people who are struggling with their bills.

He warned that further increases in the energy price cap will “only serve to escalate concerns, making the need for impartial, expert advice and support even more vital”.

Mr Harvie continued: “The Scottish Government is clear that energy customers simply cannot be expected to carry the burden of further price rises in October, and that the UK Government must now commit to freeze the cap for all households and to support energy companies to deliver that.

“In the meantime, the cost crisis is already hitting energy customers hard and the Scottish Government will continue to do everything within our means to support the people of Scotland through it.

“This funding will ensure that expert advisers across the country stand ready to provide crucial support and guidance to those understandably worried about their energy bills.

“I would urge everyone who has concerns to access these services and get the support they need.”

A total of £1.268 million is being made available, with cash going to Advice Direct Scotland, Home Energy Scotland and Citizen’s Advice Scotland.

The money also includes £300,000 to Business Energy Scotland to enhance the support available to businesses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

A home in northern Skye
Call to reinvest local revenue as Highlands and islands house prices soar
A professional body for midwives in Scotland has laid out its recommendations for the next five years (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal College of Midwives reveals plan to help maternity staff thrive
The EIS intends to ballot teachers on industrial action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers to be balloted on strike action as union rejects latest pay offer
Toxicology testing backlogs have led to drug-driving cases not being prosecuted (Danny Lawson/PA)
Potential repeat drug-driving offenders missed due to testing delays
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, pictured in Aberdeen.
Scotland's police chief praises bravery of community and officers after Skye shooting
Andy Burnham.
Andy Burnham says Aberdeen has been ‘neglected’ - do you want a Manchester-style mayor…
Staff at the exams body SQA have voted to go on strike (David Davies/PA)
SQA staff strike will severely delay exam appeals process, union warns
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
Booming North Sea oil and gas revenues to make Scotland’s deficit smaller than UK's…
0
Key demographics of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0