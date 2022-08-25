Teachers to be balloted on strike action as union rejects latest pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Teachers to be balloted on strike action as union rejects latest pay offer

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 5:37 pm
The EIS intends to ballot teachers on industrial action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers in Scotland will be balloted on taking industrial action after a leading union rejected the latest pay offer.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), the country’s largest teaching union, has announced its intention to seek authorisation from the National Executive to open a consultative ballot of union members.

The union’s salary committee met on Thursday to reject the current 5% pay offer from local government body Cosla.

Scottish teachers have asked for a 10% pay increase for the 2022/23 school year which the EIS union say is “fair” and “reasonable” in light of rising inflation.

The union rejected a 2.2% pay offer in June before rejected a 3.5% pay offer earlier this month.

The latest talks of a 5% offer has been described as “wholly unsatisfactory” by EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley.

She said the pay offer would amount to “no offer at all” when considered alongside rising inflation.

Rejecting the latest offer, the union now intends to ask members whether they will support industrial action, up to and including strike action, in pursuit of an improved pay settlement.

Ms Bradley said: “We have now received three different offers from local authority employers, and each one has been wholly unsatisfactory.

“First, we were offered a paltry 2% and this was rejected out-of-hand. Then, several months of pay decline later, Cosla came back with an insulting 3.5% offer, which, with rocketing rates of inflation was miles away from being acceptable.

“Now, teachers’ employers are proposing a 5% offer that is still well below the current RPI inflation rate of 12.3%.

“In real terms, this is no offer at all. Rather, it amounts to an over 7% pay cut for Scotland’s teachers and that is something that we will never accept.

“With the cost-of-living continuing to soar, and with inflation projected to rise even higher to record levels in the year ahead, Cosla and the Scottish Government must come up with a much fairer deal for Scotland’s teachers.”

The ballot arrangements will be confirmed next week.

Des Morris, EIS salaries convener, said the response to the latest offer was “unanimous” and caused “profound disappointment, and deep and growing anger”.

“Teachers are angry that their employers seem to think that a real-terms pay cut of more than 7% is an acceptable pay offer to make to Scotland’s hard-working teaching professionals,” he said.

He added: “Scotland’s teachers have waited long enough for a decent settlement and must use this ballot to send a very strong and very clear message to Cosla and the Scottish Government to pay us fairly, or we will take strike action and vacate our classrooms.”

It comes as strike action grows across Scotland with school staff such as janitors and catering staff walking out for three days in September.

And cleansing staff from 20 local authorities will be on strike from Friday amid pay disputes.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are committed to supporting a fair pay offer for teachers through the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers, the body that negotiates teachers’ pay and conditions of service.

“It is for local government, as the employer, to make any revised offer of pay. Industrial action would not be in anyone’s interest, least of all learners and parents.

“This Government has a strong record of support for teachers, having backed a substantial 13% pay rise between 2018 and 2021, higher than elsewhere at the time.”

