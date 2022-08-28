Tory MSP in bid to change law to create new register of domestic abusers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory MSP in bid to change law to create new register of domestic abusers

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:03 am
A Tory MSP is hoping to establish a register of domestic abusers (Prostock-studio/Alamy/PA)
A Tory MSP is hoping to establish a register of domestic abusers (Prostock-studio/Alamy/PA)

A Tory MSP hopes to change the law to create a register of domestic abusers in a bid to tackle the “horrendous crime”.

Conservative Pam Ghosal is launching a consultation on the proposal, which would create a new registrar for those convicted of domestic abuse.

With some “repeat offenders” going on to abuse several partners, Ms Ghosal said her proposal could “help to crack down on this appalling crime”.

The register would be similar to the existing sex offenders’ register, she said, as she told how Justice Secretary Keith Brown has already agreed to meet her to discuss the measure.

Police Scotland recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% on the previous year and the fifth year in a row the number of incidents has risen.

Ms Ghosal said: “I’m proud to be bringing forward a bill proposal to tackle such a horrendous crime as domestic abuse, which has shockingly been on the rise in Scotland for five years in a row.”

She said it had been “heart-breaking” to speak to domestic abuse survivors about the “horror they’ve gone through when seeking safety and justice”.

The Conservative added: “In many cases, repeat offenders have managed to get away with making life hell for several victims before they are apprehended.

“My proposed bill would introduce a domestic abuse register, which would operate in a similar way to the sex offenders register, and help to crack down on this appalling crime.”

Tory MSP Pam Ghosal said Justice Secretary Keith Brown had agreed to meet her to discuss her plans (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The Bill would also introduce mandatory education on the issue of domestic abuse into schools.

With Ms Ghosal becoming the first Sikh MSP when she was elected to Holyrood in 2021, it would, if passed, also require the Scottish Government to look at at access to domestic abuse services for under-represented communities

The Conservative stressed she was seeking to “expand awareness of domestic abuse and access to services for those in need, particularly in BAME communities where I know that, too often, domestic abuse goes unpunished”.

Calling on other MSPs to back her plans, she said: “I hope on this issue that politicians across the Scottish Parliament will set aside political differences and work together.

“It’s very welcome that Keith Brown has agreed to meet to discuss the proposal and I hope that we can build cross-party consensus on the need to act urgently to tackle the scourge of domestic abuse.”

