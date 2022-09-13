A&E waiting times improve but one third still missing target

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waiting times at Scotland’s emergency departments have slightly improved, but one third of patients are still waiting more than four hours, according to new figures.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday showed 67.7% of patients in the week up to September 4 were seen within four hours or less.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of attendances at A&E are seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within four hours.

The statistics have been consistently below the target in recent years and have not risen above 70% since May.

Of the 27,016 attendances at A&E in the week up to September 4, 8,730 people waited less than four hours.

This is compared to 2,660 who were seen in eight hours or less and 982 people dealt with in under 12 hours.