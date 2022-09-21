Shortfall of nursing students ‘extremely worrying’, says RCN Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shortfall of nursing students ‘extremely worrying’, says RCN Scotland

By Press Association
September 22, 2022, 12:03 am
RCN Scotland said the shortfall of nursing students was ‘extremely worrying’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
RCN Scotland said the shortfall of nursing students was ‘extremely worrying’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Nursing leaders have spoken out about “extremely worrying” figures showing almost 1,000 places to study the subject at university are not yet filled.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said nursing and midwifery had a recommended intake of 4,837 students for 2022-23, data from the universities admissions body Ucas showed there were 3,850 students who had been accepted on to courses.

This shortfall could “only add to the nursing workforce crisis”, RCN Scotland’s Eileen McKenna said.

The figures come as the RCN prepares to ballot nurses in Scotland over industrial action after the 5% pay rise offered by the Scottish Government was rejected.

Official figures, meanwhile, showed the NHS had more than 6,200 nursing vacancies at the end of March 2022.

Ms McKenna, the associate director for nursing, policy and professional practice at RCN Scotland, congratulated all those students who are “embarking on their nursing journey”.

She added: “Nursing is a fantastic career with a vast range of opportunities and seeing so many decide that their future is in nursing spurs the RCN to keep fighting for our profession.

“However, today’s figures are extremely worrying.

“The impact of failing to fill the number of places on nursing and midwifery courses must not be underestimated. This will only add to the nursing workforce crisis.”

She urged ministers to act to ensure nursing is seen as “an attractive and rewarding career”.

Ms McKenna said the Scottish Government needs to “reward today’s experienced staff with a fair pay rise and demonstrate that a career in nursing shouldn’t come with a personal financial sacrifice”.

She also stated: “They need to ensure nursing students have adequate financial support to allow them to prioritise their education and cope with the rising cost of living.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the NHS workforce in Scotland was at “historically high levels”, adding: “Nursing and midwifery staffing is up by 5.8% since the onset of the pandemic.

“The clearing process is ongoing and final numbers will not be known until the end of the cycle in December, however it’s welcome that compared to 2019 today’s Ucas figures show there has been an increase of over 5% in the number of acceptances for nursing places and over 7% in midwifery places in Scotland. For context the number of nursing acceptances in Wales are down by over 17% over the same period.

“I look forward to any remaining places on medical and nursing courses being filled.

“We have increased available places on undergraduate nursing and midwifery courses over 10 consecutive years – doubling the number in the last decade – and increased the non-means tested, non-repayable nursing and midwifery student bursary to £10,000 in 2020. Free tuition is also provided for eligible undergraduate students in addition to funding for placement expenses, uniforms, and disclosure and health checks.

“Current and future students will be vital in our work to expand the capacity of the NHS and I would like to congratulate all those who have secured a place and all those still going through the clearance process.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
