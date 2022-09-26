Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation seeking views on new cycling framework proposals.

The 12-week consultation aims to gather views on Transport Scotland’s active travel priorities.

Building on the previous cycling action plan, the draft framework highlights six key areas where progress needs to be made and explains the actions needed to achieve them.

It includes developing safe cycling infrastructure, network planning and fair access.

Minister for Active Travel Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

And it builds on announcements already outlined in the Programme for Government, including the provision of multi-year funding, providing options to local authorities seeking to undertake more ambitious infrastructure projects.

Minister for Active Travel Patrick Harvie said: “We’re taking urgent action to increase cycling rates in order to respond to the climate emergency, tackle transport poverty and live healthier and happier lives.”

He added: “We’ve already raised funding for active travel to record levels and we’ve committed to investing £320 million, equating to 10% of the total transport budget, by 2024/25.

“What’s critical is that we spend this money in the right way and in a way which all local authorities and partners can get behind.”

“Over the next 12 weeks, I look forward to the constructive feedback of our active travel delivery partners, local authorities, community groups and individuals on how we can best increase everyday cycling in Scotland. Interest and enthusiasm for cycling as a way to tackle some of our most complex problems has never been greater.

Now is the time to have your say and be part of the revolution in cycling we hope to see over the next decade.”