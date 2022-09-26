Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 10:35 am
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation seeking views on new cycling framework proposals.

The 12-week consultation aims to gather views on Transport Scotland’s active travel priorities.

Building on the previous cycling action plan, the draft framework highlights six key areas where progress needs to be made and explains the actions needed to achieve them.

It includes developing safe cycling infrastructure, network planning and fair access.

Solar farm visit
Minister for Active Travel Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

And it builds on announcements already outlined in the Programme for Government, including the provision of multi-year funding, providing options to local authorities seeking to undertake more ambitious infrastructure projects.

Minister for Active Travel Patrick Harvie said: “We’re taking urgent action to increase cycling rates in order to respond to the climate emergency, tackle transport poverty and live healthier and happier lives.”

He added: “We’ve already raised funding for active travel to record levels and we’ve committed to investing £320 million, equating to 10% of the total transport budget, by 2024/25.

“What’s critical is that we spend this money in the right way and in a way which all local authorities and partners can get behind.”

“Over the next 12 weeks, I look forward to the constructive feedback of our active travel delivery partners, local authorities, community groups and individuals on how we can best increase everyday cycling in Scotland. Interest and enthusiasm for cycling as a way to tackle some of our most complex problems has never been greater.

Now is the time to have your say and be part of the revolution in cycling we hope to see over the next decade.”

