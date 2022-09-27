CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 12:03 am
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ferry customers have been paid £215,000 in customer rights claims in the first four months of the financial year, figures show.

Figures revealed by freedom of information requests from the Scottish Liberal Democrats revealed CalMac has spent more than £850,000 in customer rights claims since 2018 – with more than a quarter paid out in the financial year up to the end of July 2022.

The claims consist of money paid out to customers for meals and accommodation, transport and compensation as a result of cancelled sailings.

Willie Rennie, economy spokesperson for the Lib Dems has accused the Scottish Government of wreaking “havoc” for islanders.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie (Jane Barlow/PA)

The figures from April to July are almost £50,000 less than the whole of the 2021/22 financial year, where a total of £261,000 was paid out in compensation, the figures show.

And figures have increased each year – except at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020/21 – with £159,000 paid out in 2018, and £177,000 in 2019/20.

Some £51,000 was paid out in the 2020/21 financial year, according to the figure breakdown.

It comes as the extent of ferry cancellations was revealed, with figures showing a total of 7,431 cancelled sailing between January and July 2022.

The cancellations follow intense scrutiny over the construction of the MV Glen Sannox and the unnamed Hull 802 which are due next year – five years behind schedule and two-and-a-half times over-budget.

CalMac has previously said the vast majority of cancellations are a result of poor weather, however, efforts to tackle maintenance faults are underway.

Further scrutiny has emerged as Deputy First Minister John Swinney admitted to “concerns” over possible preferential treatment in awarding the delayed ferry contracts to the Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Mr Rennie said: “The bill for cancellations and compensation is soaring because the Scottish ferry network is in such a state.

“The last year has seen new levels of havoc. Aging boats are breaking down and it is having a huge impact on islanders, tourists and travellers.

“Delays in the construction of two new ferries by Ferguson Marine mean that island communities are still being put on hold by the Scottish Government.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats would tackle delays, breakdowns and cancellations by giving the ferry network the funding it has been starved of for years and allowing communities to plan ahead for replacing creaking ferries.

“We would also introduce a wider economic strategy that ensures Government projects, such as Ferguson Marine, represent value for money.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The vast majority of CalMac ferries run on time and to schedule but breakdowns and delays are not acceptable.

“That’s why we’ve invested to provide additional capacity on the Clyde and Hebrides routes. We are also continuing to work on procuring more vessels, while the four new ferries we have ordered are being built.”

The Scottish Government has also provided more than £2 billion of support to the network since 2007 and has approved additional funding to support weather monitoring equipment.

A spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Our customers have been affected by higher than usual levels of disruption in recent years, including significant upheaval due to the Covid pandemic. This has led to an increase in the number of claims.

“Our customers are at the very heart of what we do and we aim to provide the best service we possibly can. When sailings are disrupted or cancelled, we make sure that passengers are fully aware of their rights to claim back costs they incur.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'wall of silence' over Stoneywood mill job losses
0
Cameron McNeish
Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about
CR0020374 Locator - Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/03/2020
Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase - taking total…
0
Stoneywood Mill. The paper mill has been bought, securing jobs of workers there. CR0014614 25/09/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action
Vaccinating An Elderly Person; Shutterstock ID 173815904; purchase_order: ; job:
Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab
Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more…
0
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland
LESLEY DONALD OHOTOGRAPHY. THE SIGNET LIBRARY IN PARLIAMENT SQ EDINBURGH FROM WHERE A VUALUABLE PAINTING WAS STOLE SEE STY
Legal society denies it can intervene in row over £1.8 million north-east teaching fund
0

More from Press and Journal

Bad Actress will take to the stage for an up close and personal performance on Saturday at the city's HMV record store to mark the launch of their new single Hot Stuff.
Highland rock band to mark release of new single with Inverness gig
0
Volunteer Lottie and shop assistants Thelma and Lucy are excited for the new shop to open. Image: Highland Hospice.
Loyal customer to open new Highland Hospice shop in Nairn this weekend
0
Shahrin Jannat
Missing London teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0

Editor's Picks