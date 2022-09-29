Watchdog highlights ‘continued failure’ of air quality limits in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Watchdog highlights ‘continued failure’ of air quality limits in Scotland

By Press Association
September 29, 2022, 10:01 am
Air pollution is known to cause significant public health issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Air pollution is known to cause significant public health issues (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scottish ministers have been told to improve compliance with air quality limit values after a report revealed “continued failure” from the Government.

An investigation by Environment Standards Scotland (ESS), which ensures public authorities are compliant with environmental law, found the Scottish Government has not met some targets on the statutory limits for nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Poor air quality caused by the pollutant is recognised as being the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK.

It has been linked with a range of conditions such as cardiovascular disease and the exacerbation of asthma.

Car exhaust fumes
The report highlighted concern that the local air quality management framework is not robust enough (PA)

Scotland has committed to EU limit and target values which are legally binding parameters that must not be exceeded for harmful pollutants.

The report also highlighted concern that the local air quality management framework is not robust enough to provide a comprehensive picture of local air quality, particularly around Scottish cities.

And despite long term non-compliance with NO2 limit values, existing powers to direct local authorities to take action has not been used.

The report also notes the current operational and governance arrangements to improve local air quality are “overly complex and opaque”.

The existing system in Scotland will be incapable of meeting future targets if changes are not made, experts have said.

The Scottish Government has been told to prepare an improvement plan setting out how it intends to implement the recommendations in the report.

Mark Roberts, chief executive of ESS, said: “Despite efforts to improve air quality, there are still areas of non-compliance with respect to nitrogen dioxide, and these are anticipated to continue in the future.

“Given the length of time which has passed since compliance should have been achieved, and the serious impacts poor air quality can have on public health, we have decided to issue this improvement report.

“If the Scottish Government decides to keep pace with European Union plans to reduce limits for nitrogen dioxide further, we do not consider that the existing system will be capable of meeting these revised limits effectively and in the shortest time possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We welcome Environmental Standards Scotland’s report and look forward to considering their recommendations.

“Scotland already enjoys good air quality in comparison to the rest of the UK. We are committed to further improving air quality and delivering our vision for Scotland to have the cleanest air in Europe.”

