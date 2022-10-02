Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tackling climate crisis should be funded by general taxation, report says

By Press Association
October 2, 2022, 1:01 pm
The report said more action is needed to tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)
The report said more action is needed to tackle climate change (Jane Barlow/PA)

The climate crisis is such a global emergency that measures to address it should be funded directly from general taxation, according to a new report.

The study from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) examines how the generation and use of public finance can do more to support the delivery of Scotland’s climate ambitions.

The report acknowledges the financial pressures created by the cost-of-living crisis and argues that actions to tackle it can and must complement those required to avert “even deeper climate chaos”.

It recommends measures including increasing income tax revenue to fund action on climate change and said that rises should fall mostly on higher and top-rate taxpayers.

Other recommendations include increasing windfall taxes on the fossil fuel industry and removing tax breaks and subsidies from the fossil fuel industry.

Mike Robinson, chairman of SCCS, said: “If we are serious about tackling the climate emergency, we must use our tax and spending powers to drive faster change, while increasing the finance available.

“This is clearly a tough time financially, but the climate emergency hasn’t gone away and if we don’t ensure we increase the funding spent on tackling it, we are taking a huge gamble with our future, and risk simply lurching from one short-term crisis to the next.

“All countries, particularly rich industrialised ones, like Scotland, share this challenge, and we must act sooner rather than later, and, crucially, there are profound benefits to the climate, society and all of us, if we get this right.”

The report states that the climate crisis is “of such a scale and urgency – a global emergency – that measures to address it should be funded directly from general taxation”.

It says that this should be complemented by specific environmental taxes primarily aimed at changing societal behaviours.

SCCS is calling on the Scottish Government to make an immediate and explicit commitment that it will identify new and additional sources of finance, using a polluter pays approach, and establish a short-life, independent working group to report to ministers on the ideas and principles in the report.

The report, titled Financing Climate Justice: Fiscal Measures For Climate Action In A Time Of Crisis, was written by the independent environmental consultant Dr Richard Dixon, a former director of Friends of the Earth Scotland and WWF Scotland.

He said: “We must raise the money needed by targeting polluters, incentivising them to cut their emissions, while also ensuring those revenues, as well as currently committed public finance, fully support Scotland’s climate ambitions.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scotland is determined to play its part as a good global citizen and we will consider this report from Stop Climate Chaos Scotland carefully. We agree that one of the injustices of climate change is that the people least responsible for the climate crisis are often the ones suffering its first, and worst, consequences.

“Recognition of this was one of the most important things to emerge at Cop26 in Glasgow, where we committed £2 million to address loss and damage from our Climate Justice Fund – a commitment that was followed by contributions of 1 million euro from the Wallonia government, 3 million dollars from philanthropies and a recent pledge from Denmark.

“We look forward to driving further ambition for practical action to address loss and damage through our conference in Edinburgh next month.

“At home, Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we will be a net zero nation by 2045.

“We are already more than halfway to net zero and continue to decarbonise faster than the UK average, leading the way in key delivery areas such as energy efficiency and tree planting.”

The Scottish Government will publish a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out policies to make further progress toward its 2045 net zero target.

The UK Government said that it keeps all taxes under review and that the Energy Profits Levy will raise £5 billion from the extraordinary profits oil and gas companies are seeing to help pay for support for millions of the most vulnerable households across the UK.

It said that there are already numerous generous incentives available to bolster investment in renewable energy, and also that by 2023 the UK Government is set to increase renewables capacity by 15%, supporting the UK’s commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Farmers would be able to use the fund to invest in their businesses
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding…
The report looked at poverty in Scotland (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Poverty report paints ‘bleak picture’ of society in crisis
The forum is meeting in Perth (Yui Mok/PA)
National Care Service forum meeting for first time
Health workers are being balloted over strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Strike ballot opens for health workers in NHS pay dispute
The number of stalking prosecutions has fallen by 80% in Aberdeen
Prosecutions for stalking plummet in Aberdeen during the coronavirus pandemic
Improvements at A96 'death trap' junction fall short, says MSP
North-east MSP demands ban on energy firms cutting off families struggling to pay bills
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: North East Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
The review will look at neonatal deaths (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Review into increased neonatal death rates announced
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Truss's grim week, and is it time to return the…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. New intake of apprentices at Bristow Picture shows; Cicely Dobson. Cirencester/Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Media/Bristow Date; Unknown
Young Dornie woman joins bumper crop of engineering apprentices at Bristow
Cameron Harper (centre) celebrates his winner against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Cammy Harper pleased to make telling contribution in Caley Jags win at Ayr
Dave Grant, MD at Fierce Beer.
Dave Grant: Local, nimble breweries win every time in 'new' market
Connor Scully was at the double for Cove Rangers against Arbroath. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Connor Scully happy to chip in with goals for Cove Rangers after Arbroath brace
Isabella McArtney has had a "very, very hard life" but has remained a hard worker throughout her lifetime.
Laughter, hard work and whist: Meet the Aberdeen mum turning 100 today
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fisheries minister op-ed Picture shows; Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer, pictured on his visit to north-east fishing ports.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Date; Unknown
Mark Spencer: I am ready to get stuck in and work with fishing industry

Editor's Picks