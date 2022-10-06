Four-day week on the horizon, a third of Scottish businesses claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Four-day week on the horizon, a third of Scottish businesses claim

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:03 am
A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)

A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day working week to become a reality in the next 10 years, new research has shown.

The data has been revealed in a report called Four Day Week – Scottish employer perspectives of moving to a four-day week, by the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development.

The analysis is based on a survey of 2,000 employers – 144 from Scotland – and ONS Labour Force Survey data on people’s working hours.

It showed even though just 2% of Scottish employers who have not yet reduced hours plan to reduce working hours without deducting pay over the next three years, 34% of businesses north of the border think the four-day week will become a reality in the UK for most workers in the next decade.

The report, which will be published on Friday, said a majority of Scottish employers believe that a shift to a four-day week without reducing pay would depend on their organisation improving their efficiency and working smarter (63%) or firms boosting their technology services (68%).

Marek Zemanik, senior public policy adviser for the CIPD in Scotland, said: “The increase in interest in the four-day working week is understandable.

“The rationale behind the move is a positive one – to give people more leisure time and improve their wellbeing while increasing their productivity to compensate.

“The current trials, as well as the future trials planned by the Scottish Government, are a welcome attempt to plug the evidence gap, help provide insights for other employers that would like to make the shift to the four-day week and make a stronger case for the benefits.

“Some businesses will find such a move easier than others depending on their size and sector.

“The major sticking point is the need to increase productivity by 25% to make up for the output lost from fewer days of work.

“This came through in our findings with a majority of employers saying they would need to work smarter and adopt new technology in order to reduce working hours without cutting pay.”

According to CIPD analysis of ONS Labour Force Survey data, 30% of Scottish workers who responded said they would like to work fewer hours, but only 12% would be willing to take a pay cut to achieve this.

The analysis also found the majority of Scottish workers (63.2%) are happy with their working hours.

Other findings in the research showed the main drivers behind UK organisations that have already reduced working hours were to increase employee wellbeing (36%), decrease demand for products or services (32%), or to help with recruitment and retention (30%).

The report said 16% of UK employers have reduced working hours in the last five years, with 10% reducing hours without cutting pay, although in almost half (47%) of the cases the reduction in hours was due to the furlough scheme.

The biggest challenges for UK firms that had deducted hours were that new ways of working did not suit everybody in their organisation (32%), they were unable to achieve the same volume of work/outputs as before (30%) and that the task required someone to be present (26%).

Mr Zemanik added: “There are also challenges as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.

“People in certain industries may very well look to increase their hours to boost their income rather than look to reduce their hours even without a loss of pay.

“Greater flexibility in where, when and how we work has the potential to have an overall positive impact on working lives across many sectors.

“Businesses should continue to listen to their workforce, look at the evidence and consider how they can pilot new ways of working and achieve the win-win for staff of working fewer hours without losing pay.”

The new report is published amid rising interest in the idea of a four-day week.

In June this year, the think tank Autonomy, the Four Day Week Global campaign group, and Four-Day Week campaigners and researchers from leading universities launched a four-day week trial involving 70 firms and more than 3,300 workers in the UK.

The Scottish Government is planning to launch its own series of trials in early 2023, according to CIPD.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
Alan Wightman with a photograph of his mum Helen, who died after being infected with coronavirus
Bereaved son says outgoing Covid inquiry chief Lady Poole lacked 'empathy'
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
MSPs have urged the Scottish Government to take more action to meet the growing demand for allotments in Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ministers must respond to growing demand for allotments, MSPs say
To go with story by Rachel Amery. Scottish Land Commission report into land and property tax reform Picture shows; Aerial landscape. Highlands. Supplied by Scottish Land Commission Date; Unknown
Highland SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap
Key demographics of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
3

More from Press and Journal

Strike action from RMT union members are expected to shut down most of ScotRail's services this weekend.
All you need to know about the train strikes this weekend
A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Trains and ferries cancelled as heavy rain continues to fall across north
Inside Ellon Rugby Club. Photo: DC Thomson
Rugby: Ellon gear up for crucial encounter against Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Elgin City manager Gavin Price gives instructions to his players
Top-class training transferring to pitch at Elgin City, says boss Gavin Price
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Former Inverness Court Officer Bill Paterson receives Imperial Service Medal Picture shows; Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle presents the Imperial Service Medal to Bill Paterson. Inverness Justice Centre . Supplied by David Love Date; 06/10/2022
Prestigious medal for former Inverness court officer
Scapa Distillery licensing
Scapa Distillery gets green light from licensing board as owners look ahead to opening…
Scottish Sea Farms salmon.
Scottish salmon worth £760m to economy in 2021
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Editor's Picks