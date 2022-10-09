‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:43 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Action Zone during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government faces a “crucial credibility test” ahead of an international conference on addressing climate-induced loss and damage, an environmental group has said.

More than 60 civil society organisations are set to arrive in Scotland as Edinburgh hosts major climate talks.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) has urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to build on her climate pledges by calling for further global investment which makes polluters pay, ahead of Cop27 in Egypt next month.

Cop27 – Sharm el-Sheikh
Alok Sharma, president of the Cop26 climate summit (Jane Barlow/PA)

The environmental organisation also wants communities in Scotland facing losses and damages because of the crisis to be given financial support.

Investment like rapidly insulating homes and expanding free public transport would also help address the climate and cost crises, SCCS said.

Ms Sturgeon will open the two-day conference, which begins in the capital on Tuesday, in front of global climate experts, state representatives and investors as they come together to explore how to raise finances to tackle the climate crisis.

The Scottish Government became the first in the world to dedicate £2 million to addressing loss and damage at Cop26.

But SCCS said key questions remain on the source of finance globally, with loss and damage ranging from 290 billion to 580 billion dollars (£260 billion to £523 billion) in developing countries alone.

Becky Kenton-Lake, coalition manager of SCCS, said: “These talks in Edinburgh will help to create much-needed momentum ahead of Cop27 in Egypt, where rich nations must agree to the creation of a new global finance facility to address spiralling losses and damages.

“However, by hosting these talks, the Scottish Government faces a crucial credibility test, and it must show it is also willing to walk the talk by investing more in climate action in Scotland, finances in ways that make polluters pay.

“We’re nearly three years into this critical decade of climate action and, after a damaging hat-trick of missed emissions targets, Scotland must urgently build on the pandemic-related dip by significantly accelerating investment.

“We must confront the reality that we need to raise significant new finance, in fair ways, to invest in faster climate action.”

The Scottish Government said it aims to capture lessons learned to deliver against damage and loss.

A spokesperson added: “That’s why it’s so important that the upcoming conference on loss and damage, hosted by the Scottish Government with the UN High Level Champions and attended by international climate activists, furthers conversation around the immediate need to separate dedicated financial support to act on the catastrophic effects of climate change, and how to use Cop27 to ensure global action goes further, faster.

“At home, Scotland has legislated for some of the world’s most ambitious climate change targets and we will be a net-zero nation by 2045.

“To help accelerate progress towards net zero, we will be publishing a draft updated Climate Change Plan next year, setting out policies to make further progress to our 2045 net-zero target.

“In the meantime, action like our £1.8 billion investment to cut energy bills and improve energy efficiency in our buildings, and free bus travel for under-22s, will help tackle climate change while meeting the needs of the people of Scotland.”

Editor's Picks