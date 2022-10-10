Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Campaigners have urged the Scottish Government to launch an independent inquiry into the “mishandling” of child safeguarding allegations by public bodies.

Submitted by whistleblowers and their supporters, their petition called on the Scottish Parliament to urge Nicola Sturgeon’s Government to launch the investigation into what they claim is the mishandling of child protection and abuse allegations by public bodies including councils and the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS).

Submitted to the Scottish Parliament by signatories: Neil McLennan, Christine Scott, Alison Dickie, and Bill Cook; they said that “more courageous conversations are required about child safeguarding matters in Scotland”.

“We need a national conversation, greater national scrutiny and safer safeguarding systems,” their joint statement said.

“Being certain of the whole truth, and holding any perpetrators accountable, is the best way to protect our children in the future.

“And it’s the very least we owe to survivors out there – those who have fought so hard to be heard and those yet to be heard.”

The signatories have also called for what they described as “gaps” in the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry to be addressed.

They said while the inquiry would seek justice for survivors in residential care, the petition called for an inquiry into the mishandling of allegations in mainstream schools, specialised schools, and children’s regulated activities.

The petition, which is open for the public to sign, also demanded for an Independent National Whistleblowing Officer for Education and Children’s Services in Scotland to handle inquiries in the future.

A spokesman for the GTCS said its role was the teaching profession’s registration and regulation body.

“Teacher employers, i.e local authorities, independent schools and colleges, have processes and procedures to manage child protection concerns effectively. It is important that this happens locally, as close to an issue as possible,” the spokesman said.

“Employers can take immediate protective action that GTC Scotland cannot. For instance, they can immediately remove an individual from a context.”

The spokesman said that employers cannot “manage wider, future risk by ensuring that a teacher is removed from the teaching profession as a whole” where necessary where the GTCS could.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All children and young people have the right to be protected from harm and abuse. We are determined to ensure that robust child protection measures continue to be followed at all times.

“The revised National Guidance for Child Protection in Scotland was published in September 2021 for all those who support children and families, whether they work in health, police, third sector, local authority or education settings.

“The guidance sets out the responsibilities of services, including schools, and makes clear that if there are any concerns that a child may have experienced or may experience significant harm, and these concerns relate to the possibility of abuse or neglect, then police or social work must be notified.”