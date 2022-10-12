Councils and trade unions unite to oppose National Care Service plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Councils and trade unions unite to oppose National Care Service plans

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 10:13 am
There are proposals to set up a new National Care Service (Yui Mok/PA)
There are proposals to set up a new National Care Service (Yui Mok/PA)

Trade unions and councils are calling on the Scottish Government to rethink plans for a National Care Service which they claim would remove up to 75,000 members of staff from local authorities.

Unions Unison and Unite have joined with Cosla, the organisation which represents local authorities in Scotland, to voice concerns over the proposed National Care Service (NCS), warning it would have a serious impact on the future of local democracy and the viability of local government.

The service is being created following an independent review of adult social care services in 2021, which recommended reforming social care in Scotland and strengthening national accountability for social care support.

The National Care Service (Scotland) Bill is being considered at Holyrood, with the legislation setting out to consolidate social care services under a national body divided into regional boards similar to the NHS.

Unions and Cosla say the proposals have left council staff, not just those in social work and social care, uncertain over their future employer, their terms and conditions and their pay, and they are calling for the plans to be redrawn.

Councillor Paul Kelly, Cosla’s health and social care spokesman, said: “Instead of investing to improve care services now, the Scottish Government are choosing to prioritise unnecessary expensive structural reform which will disrupt services, staff and our communities who rely on support.

“Local government staff across social care, social work and community health have gone above and beyond to support local people over the past few years and are now faced with the added uncertainty that comes with these Scottish Government proposals.

“Cosla will continue to work with our trade union partners to support our staff across local authorities and stand committed to making improvements to services now.”

Tracey Dalling, Unison Scotland regional secretary, said the National Care Service plans leave tens of thousands of staff, not just in local government but across many public services, uncertain about the future of their jobs and their pensions.

She added: “What is certain, though, is that if the Scottish Government passes its legislation councils will be hugely reduced, both as democratic institutions and as employers.”

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said the union has been severely worried about the emerging framework surrounding the NCS.

She said: “The Scottish Government’s proposals represent the biggest powergrab in the era of devolution.

“Ministers will be able to unilaterally decide what services are to be delivered nationally or locally, which is the direct opposite of local democratic accountability.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Islanders 'ignored' under SNP's £260 million First Home Fund
Scottish Greens still learning how to be radical while part of government — with…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the country’s NHS will face a challenging winter (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Record recruitment to ambulance service ahead of ‘challenging’ winter
Teachers in the EIS union are being balloted on strike action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Teaching union opens strike ballot in dispute over pay
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Islanders fear being left to 'sink or swim' as SNP looks to how Japan…
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Analysis: SNP conference pushed future of oil and gas workers to top of agenda…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital

Most Read

1
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
There are proposals to set up a new National Care Service (Yui Mok/PA)
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard

Editor's Picks