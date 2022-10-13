Avian flu confirmed on island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Avian flu confirmed on island

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 5:27 pm
Avian flu has been found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Avian flu has been found (Joe Giddens/PA)

Restrictions have been put in place after avian flu was discovered on an island in the Outer Hebrides.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was found at premises in the Breaclete area on Great Bernera, the Scottish Government said.

It said that all the birds at the premises either succumbed to disease or were humanely euthanised and will be safely disposed of by the Animal Plant and Health Agency.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises.

Loch Rog
Avian influenza was found at premises on Great Bernera (Alamy/PA)

In these areas measures in place include restrictions on the movement of poultry, other captive birds and mammals, and on the removal of litter, poultry manure and slurry.

A Western Isles Council spokesman said: “Our animal health staff will be putting up road signage highlighting the zones, however we advise anyone who has livestock within the general area of Bernera, Uig, Carloway, Tostachaolais, Breasclete, Callanish and Garynahine to read the detail of the declaration and check if they are in the 3km protection zone or 10km surveillance zone and follow the measures mentioned.

“The Animal Plant and Health Agency are the lead agency in dealing with this declaration and over the next week will be visiting all premises within the 3km protection zone, assisted by Comhairle and Scottish Government Rural Payments and Inspections Directorate staff.

“These visits will initially check which households have poultry and other captive birds.”

