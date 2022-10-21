Shetland broadband and phone lines restored temporarily after cable damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland broadband and phone lines restored temporarily after cable damage

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 11:46 am
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Internet and phone services have been restored to Shetland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

All phone and internet services on Shetland have been restored after two underwater telecommunications cables were damaged.

A break in the line connecting Shetland to mainland Scotland in the early hours of Thursday meant that residents were left without broadband and phone services.

Police Scotland declared the situation a major incident and sent extra resources to the island should residents need to contact emergency services.

BT Group, which provides communications services through the cables, said both lines are still being repaired, but engineers, who have been working “flat out”, were able to reconnect all services via a temporary solution on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Further testing and monitoring overnight has shown that broadband services have remained stable, and we will continue to monitor this.

“As a precaution, we have specialist teams in Shetland with satellite backup links should either of the subsea cables fail while they are being repaired.”

Cable operator Faroese Telecom expect repair to the first damaged cable to be completed by this weekend, and the second damaged cable will then be examined by specialist subsea engineers.

It is understood the breaks were likely caused by a fishing vessel.

Faeroese Telecom’s head of infrastructure, Pall Vesturbu, told the BBC: “We have reason to believe that the cable was damaged by a fishing vessel.

“There was also an incident last week, and we also believe that this was caused by a fishing vessel.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the situation as “very serious” for Shetland and confirmed the Scottish government’s resilience committee met to ensure necessary support was provided.

