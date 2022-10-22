Nicola Sturgeon says ‘continued action needed’ for care community in open letter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon says ‘continued action needed’ for care community in open letter

By Press Association
October 22, 2022, 7:20 pm
Nicola Sturgeon has written an open letter to the care community in Scotland ahead of care experienced week
Nicola Sturgeon has written an open letter to the care community in Scotland ahead of care experienced week

The First Minister has written an open letter to the care community ahead of care experienced week.

The event, which runs from October 23-30, is a time when people who have experienced or are currently in the care system come together.

In her letter, Nicola Sturgeon said she recognises that “continued action is needed” from the Scottish Government and other services including councils to ensure care experienced children and young people grow up loved, safe, and respected.

The SNP leader wrote about keeping The Promise – Scotland’s pledge to bring about changes demanded in the 2020 Independent Care Review, which was built on what children and young people had to say about their experiences.

The independent investigation called for a radical overhaul of Scotland’s care system, describing it at the time as “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling for far too many children and families” which “doesn’t adequately value the voices and experiences of those in it.”

In her letter, published on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Keeping The Promise is more than just a job to me.

“I am personally committed to making sure each and every one of you grows up feeling loved, safe and protected and that the right support continues to be available for you throughout your life.”

It went on to read: “I am absolutely committed to keeping The Promise by 2030 but I also recognise that continued action is needed by the Scottish Government, by councils, by local services, by health boards – by all of Scotland – to ensure it our Promise is kept.”

A few months ago, non-profit organisation Who Cares? Scotland, which works with care experienced people, published its “Paving the Way” report.

The document builds on a review from the care community on what the Scottish Government said it will do in its Promise Implementation Plan, published in March this year.

Ms Sturgeon addressed the feedback in her letter, taking particular note of calls for her government to put more emphasis on support for care experienced adults and mental health, and that it should be clear on the timescales against which actions will be delivered.

Some of the Scottish Government’s measures include supporting more families to stay together where it is safe to do so by providing £500 million for the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding, introducing legislation later this year which will be called the Children’s Care and Justice Bill to put an end to placing under 18s in Young Offenders Institutions, and providing more support to the staff and services who support investment in education, investment in mental health and providing trauma training.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Two and a half years on from the conclusion of the Independent Care Review, I am encouraged by the changes to services, structures and ways of working that have started to happen at both local and national level.

“We must keep up that good work, and the Scottish Government will continue to put our full efforts behind bringing forward actions as quickly as possible.

“You are helping by highlighting the reality of your experience and, once again, I thank you for this – you are making a huge difference which will continue to lead to transformational change across Scotland.”

As part of care experienced week, Who Cares? Scotland has organised The Love Rally in Glasgow to “march for a lifetime of love for all care experienced people.”

Those wishing to take part have been asked to meet at Doulton Fountain, Glasgow Green, at 1pm.

