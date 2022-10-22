Nicola Sturgeon says ‘continued action needed’ for care community in open letter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The First Minister has written an open letter to the care community ahead of care experienced week.

The event, which runs from October 23-30, is a time when people who have experienced or are currently in the care system come together.

In her letter, Nicola Sturgeon said she recognises that “continued action is needed” from the Scottish Government and other services including councils to ensure care experienced children and young people grow up loved, safe, and respected.

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon has marked the start of Care Experienced week with an open letter to care leavers. The FM has pledged to continuing to work with the Care Experienced community to #KeepThePromise ➡️https://t.co/1icIy9n0h0 #CEW22 pic.twitter.com/Zfv6pLzIFN — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) October 22, 2022

The SNP leader wrote about keeping The Promise – Scotland’s pledge to bring about changes demanded in the 2020 Independent Care Review, which was built on what children and young people had to say about their experiences.

The independent investigation called for a radical overhaul of Scotland’s care system, describing it at the time as “fractured, bureaucratic and unfeeling for far too many children and families” which “doesn’t adequately value the voices and experiences of those in it.”

In her letter, published on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Keeping The Promise is more than just a job to me.

“I am personally committed to making sure each and every one of you grows up feeling loved, safe and protected and that the right support continues to be available for you throughout your life.”

It went on to read: “I am absolutely committed to keeping The Promise by 2030 but I also recognise that continued action is needed by the Scottish Government, by councils, by local services, by health boards – by all of Scotland – to ensure it our Promise is kept.”

A few months ago, non-profit organisation Who Cares? Scotland, which works with care experienced people, published its “Paving the Way” report.

The document builds on a review from the care community on what the Scottish Government said it will do in its Promise Implementation Plan, published in March this year.

Ms Sturgeon addressed the feedback in her letter, taking particular note of calls for her government to put more emphasis on support for care experienced adults and mental health, and that it should be clear on the timescales against which actions will be delivered.

Some of the Scottish Government’s measures include supporting more families to stay together where it is safe to do so by providing £500 million for the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding, introducing legislation later this year which will be called the Children’s Care and Justice Bill to put an end to placing under 18s in Young Offenders Institutions, and providing more support to the staff and services who support investment in education, investment in mental health and providing trauma training.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Two and a half years on from the conclusion of the Independent Care Review, I am encouraged by the changes to services, structures and ways of working that have started to happen at both local and national level.

“We must keep up that good work, and the Scottish Government will continue to put our full efforts behind bringing forward actions as quickly as possible.

“You are helping by highlighting the reality of your experience and, once again, I thank you for this – you are making a huge difference which will continue to lead to transformational change across Scotland.”

As part of care experienced week, Who Cares? Scotland has organised The Love Rally in Glasgow to “march for a lifetime of love for all care experienced people.”

Those wishing to take part have been asked to meet at Doulton Fountain, Glasgow Green, at 1pm.