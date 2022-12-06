Airport workers announce pre-Christmas strike dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Airport workers announce pre-Christmas strike dates

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: December 6, 2022, 11:16 am
Barra Airport is amongst those that will be impacted by the pre-Christmas strikes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Barra Airport is amongst those that will be impacted by the pre-Christmas strikes (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Union bosses have demanded talks with the Scottish Government “as a matter of urgency” as they announced strike action which will hit airports across the highlands and islands in the run-up to Christmas.

Unite said its members working for Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) would stage two, 24-hour walkouts as part of their dispute over pay, with these due to take place on Monday December 19 and Thursday December 22.

The action will involve a variety of workers at the 11 airports: Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick; with those working in the fire and rescue expected to be part of the protest, along with security and administration staff.

It comes after the union members rejected the 5% pay rise they have been offered, with almost three quarters (73.5%) backing strike action in a ballot.

As the strike dates were announced, Shauna Wright, an industrial officer with Unite, challenged the Scottish Government to find the cash to fund an improved pay offer.

She said: “Unite does not accept that Hial, a private limited company wholly-owned by the Scottish Government, does not have the ability to increase the offer.

“Claims previously made that it is bound by funding obligations set by the Scottish Government, will not placate our members or settle this dispute.

“Unite is therefore calling on the Scottish Government, as a matter of urgency, to meet with us, the workers and Hial and to put forward additional funding that will improve pay, terms and conditions in the highlands and islands and bring an end to this dispute.”

Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director, said: “We apologise in advance for the inevitable disruption this action by Unite colleagues will cause for our airlines and passengers.

“Whilst recognising the financial challenges our colleagues face, we are disheartened that they will be taking strike action which will greatly inconvenience our passengers and local communities so close to the festive holiday period.

“We will liaise closely with our local teams, airlines, and partners to determine what can be done to minimise the disruption on both days.

“Meantime, all communication channels remain open in a bid to avoid this strike action. However, I would urge anyone intending to travel on these dates to keep in touch with their airline.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We absolutely respect the democratic right of union members to take industrial action – though it is disappointing that passengers face the prospect of disruption ahead of the festive period.

“We encourage Hial and Unite to continue to engage in positive dialogue in order to resolve this dispute.”

