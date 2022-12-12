Ambulance wait times for priority patients ‘up in 25 council areas since 2019’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Ambulance wait times for priority patients ‘up in 25 council areas since 2019’

By Press Association
December 12, 2022, 12:03 am
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Ambulance response times for patients considered the highest priority have worsened in almost every local authority in Scotland since 2019, figures show.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton branded the Scottish Government’s handling of the healthcare sector as “unforgivable”.

His comments came after statistics obtained by the party through freedom of information legislation showed that 25 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities experienced an increase in the average waiting time for “purple calls” – the most critical category.

The Scottish Ambulance Service defines purple incidents as the most “critically ill” patients, where a patient is identified as having a 10% or more chance of having cardiac arrest.

Scottish independence referendum
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has accused Humza Yousaf of ignoring the warnings (Lesley Martin/PA)

It operates on a colour-coded model which grades incidents green, yellow, amber, red or purple based on risk.

Included in the increases are some of Scotland’s largest cities and regions, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Fife.

The national average also increased from nine minutes and 30 seconds in 2019/20 to 10 minutes and three seconds in 2020/21 and to 10 minutes and 59 seconds in 2021/22.

The target response time for these calls is eight minutes, with this goal breached in 25 local authorities in 2021/22.

The Scottish Borders had the longest waiting time, with an average of 12 minutes and 46 seconds for patients graded purple.

Aberdeenshire, Shetland, the Western Isles and Angus all also averaged more than 12 minutes, the figures revealed.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “People in life-threatening situations need to know that someone will be there to help them when they need it.

“Tragically and despite the best efforts of hard-pressed paramedics, all across Scotland, that is simply not happening.

“It is unforgivable that the Scottish Government continues to roll out the tired excuse of Covid.

“Even the former chief executive of NHS Scotland Paul Gray has said that a pressure cooker crisis was coming regardless of the pandemic.

“Anyone can see that this is likely to be one of the hardest winters the NHS has ever faced. Staff are already overwhelmed and patients are already suffering.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton went on to accuse Health Secretary Humza Yousaf of ignoring the warnings of ambulance staff.

“The Scottish Government have continuously ignored the warnings of ambulance staff,” he said.

Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “The Health Secretary must fundamentally change his approach and get control of the crisis, otherwise he will need to go because patients and staff have been taken for granted for far too long.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Our latest statistics show our median response time for our most serious calls across the country is currently seven minutes, 13 seconds and that 30-day survival rates for our most seriously ill patients are at their highest ever level.

“The response times quoted are averages and will include calls which have started as a lower call category, for example amber or yellow, and were then subsequently upgraded.

“We continually look for opportunities to improve our response times and we have recently recruited 540 extra frontline staff and are working closely with hospitals which experience delays in accepting ambulance patients.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented