Scotland’s employment rate hits joint record high

Scotland’s employment rate rose to a joint record high in the last quarter, new figures show.

The employment rate for people aged 16 to 64 was 75.9% between August and October, up 0.7% on the previous three-month period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was the joint highest since the labour force survey series began in 1992, with the employment rate last reaching 75.9% in February to April 2019.

The employment rate for women in Scotland aged 16-64 was 75.6% in the latest quarter – the highest since the series began in 1992.

However unemployment in Scotland increased slightly last quarter.

Between August and October, the unemployment rate among those aged 16 and over was 3.3%, which was 0.2% up on the previous three months.

This was below the UK-wide unemployment rate of 3.7%, which was 0.1% up on the previous quarter.

In Scotland there were 2.725 million people aged 16 and over in employment between August and October, while 93,000 in that age group were unemployed.

Scotland’s employment minister, Richard Lochhead, said: “Although the latest GDP data showed a contraction in the economy during the third quarter of 2022, the employment rate for August to October 2022 increased to a joint record high.

“This is against the backdrop of the serious challenges which businesses are facing from the cost crisis, high inflation, the continued impact of Brexit and the economic consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Through our fair work policy we are supporting development of a labour market that is open and inclusive, while the ambitious National Strategy for Economic Transformation is helping deliver high-quality and sustainable jobs in the green economy.

“Yesterday the PwC UK green jobs barometer confirmed more green jobs have been created in Scotland than any other part of the UK.

“Priorities for Thursday’s Scottish Budget 2023-24 include helping families and public services through the cost-of-living crisis and transforming the economy to deliver net zero.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “Scotland’s labour market continues to demonstrate its resilience, with unemployment remaining close to historic lows and the number of employees on the payroll continuing to rise.

“The UK Government is committed to helping people find and progress in work, and to drive sustainable economic growth.

“The Chancellor set out a number of measures in the autumn statement to put public finances on a secure footing and to promote economic growth – steps that are already making a positive contribution to tackling inflationary pressures.”