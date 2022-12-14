Patients could face seven-year wait for orthopaedic operations, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Patients could face seven-year wait for orthopaedic operations, study suggests

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:04 am
Orthopaedic patients in one of Scotland’s health boards could wait up to seven years for an operation due to a backlog of surgeries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Orthopaedic patients in one of Scotland’s health boards could wait up to seven years for an operation due to a backlog of surgeries (Peter Byrne/PA)

Orthopaedic patients could face a seven-year wait in one of Scotland’s health board areas if surgical rates do not increase, according to research.

The study, from the University of Aberdeen, also said the average wait across the country will climb to more than two years and three months if the current pace of operations being carried out persists.

The predictions are based on orthopaedic patients listed in July this year.

Luke Farrow, clinical research fellow at the University of Aberdeen, was one of the authors of the study which aimed to determine the mismatch between current supply and demand, and assess the feasibility of the Scottish Government target of one-year wait time by 2024.

The team calculated four possible different scenarios, ranging from “worst-case scenario”, where activity remains at current levels for the foreseeable future, to “best-case scenario”, where activity returns to pre-pandemic volumes by November 2022, bolstered by proposals for the National Treatment Centre (NTC) programme.

The NCT project is an investment by the Scottish Government to support a national network of purpose-built healthcare facilities across Scotland for planned and diagnostic care, with four set to open in 2023.

According to the study, there would be significant variation in waiting times between health board areas if the surgical rate remained the same as it is now, with an almost six-year difference in potential waits.

The figures showed orthopaedic patients in NHS Highland are predicted to wait up to seven years for an operation in the worst case scenario.

The research also showed the extensive challenges in meeting the current Scottish Government targets, with an immediate “more than doubling” of current activity required to achieve a one-year wait by September 2024.

Scotland-wide averages determine that in the “best-case scenario”, the average predicted wait across Scotland for a patient listed for surgery in July 2022 would be almost one year and four months, compared to more than two years and three months for the “worst-case scenario”.

Authors of the study said the backlog of patients waiting for orthopaedic surgery has accumulated since the cessation of routine surgical activity during the pandemic.

Mr Farrow said: “Our key findings suggest that there is a significant, current, annual case deficit that will not be resolved even in best-case scenario conditions, which specify a return to pre-pandemic activity coupled with a 22% uplift in capacity should the full additional planned National Treatment Centres’ capability be applied.

“Waiting lists are therefore anticipated to continue to grow annually, further adding to the significant backlog already present.”

He said current admissions for routine treatment are only just over half (52.2%) of what they were in 2019, adding: “So a return to a pre-pandemic level of operative output will require a significant change from current practice, with return of core operative capacity that has been significantly curtailed by financial limitations, staffing shortages, access to private healthcare infrastructure, and urgent-care pressures.”

This, the authors say, is even before consideration of increased future demand for hip and knee arthroplasty services which anticipate a rise from pre-Covid levels by up to 28% and 34% in 2038 respectively.

Mr Farrow added: “Prolonged waits for certain orthopaedic procedures can have a major negative impact on patient health.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We introduced ambitious targets in July for NHS Scotland to address the backlog of planned care, undoubtedly exacerbated by the pandemic. We are working with NHS Boards to maximise capacity to meet these targets and recognise the impact long waiting times can have on patients.

“Since the introduction of the targets, the latest statistical data shows progress on tackling the long waits continues, with almost 53,500 patients seen in the quarter to the end of September – the highest number in one quarter since the start of the pandemic.

“We have four National Treatment Centres due to open over the next year: NHS Fife, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Highland and the second phase of the NHS Golden Jubilee. These four centres will over provide over 12,250 additional procedures, the majority of which will be in orthopaedics.”

The calculations were made using publicly available data from Public Health Scotland and based on the previous year’s activity for routine orthopaedic surgery, the number of currently waiting patients as of June 2022 and the number of patients added to the waiting list over one year.

The figures also account for potential changes in future operative activity, for example additional capacity provided through the proposed launch of National Treatment Centres in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented