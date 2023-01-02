Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 12:04 am
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A charity has warned that council tax arrears could soar this year after new data showed its clients need help clearing debts almost three times higher than the average bill amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) revealed that its clients owed a cumulative £12.7 million to local authorities for unpaid tax bills between September 2021 and September 2022.

And the average client had debts of up to £3,420, compared with the average council tax bill of £1,238 in 2022/23.

CAS financial health spokesman Myles Fitt expressed concern that people could be forced to prioritise essentials like food, rent and energy costs, causing them to fall behind on their council tax bills.

Previous research from CAS found a large increase in complex debt clients, with many having multiple arrears.

And one in two clients had no money to pay down their debts after covering the essential bills.

Mr Fitt said: “Council tax debt is the biggest debt issue the Citizens Advice network deals with and these figures suggest the cost-of-living crisis could see an explosion in the levels of arrears across the country as people prioritise expenditure for immediate cost-of-living needs.

“Clients owe over £12.7 million in arrears, with the average debt being almost three times as much as the average bill.

“That is the scale of the debt some people are facing while the cost of living continues to soar. It is no wonder people find themselves taking longer and longer to pay off their debt.

“One option people could use is check to see if they are entitled to any savings or exemptions through the Council Tax Reduction scheme. People can go to www.checkmycounciltax.scot and see what they are entitled to.

“People feeling worried about their finances can always turn to the Citizens Advice network for help. Our advice is free, confidential and impartial and can deliver real results.

“We never charge people for advice and are for everyone, regardless of whether you are working or not.”

