Derelict docks in Glasgow to be brought back to life with new funding

Docks which have lain idle for more than 40 years will be transformed into a new green space in the heart of Scotland’s biggest city following a £2.4 million grant.

The Govan Graving Docks were previously used for the final painting and repair of vessels, but have been derelict for decades.

The Scottish Government award will enable the creation of a riverside walkway and green space by 2025, to help reverse biodiversity loss and habitat decline, create a visitor attraction and attract business investment.

The restoration of dockyard will involve it being used for repairing heritage vessels, while a footbridge linking the site to neighbouring visitor destinations including the Glasgow Science Centre is planned.

Dock 1 at Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow which is to be restored so it can welcome ships again under plans announced by developers (Handout/PA)

The project is one of 15 schemes sharing £10 million in 2023-24 from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme.

Among the other projects to benefit are the development of a community learning campus on the site of a former Midlothian colliery and support for a community-led food production in Clackmannanshire.

Community Wealth minister Tom Arthur visited the Govan Graving Docks site to meet those behind the project.

He said: “Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development.

“By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.

“The Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme helps attract private investment to locations which have lain dormant for years.

“It also supports low carbon developments, helping Scotland reach net zero by 2045 and grow an economy that is greener, fairer and more prosperous.”

Glasgow City Council depute leader, Richard Bell, said: “The Govan Graving Docks is a unique site in Glasgow, offering both a glimpse of the city’s past and a view into a future where we realise the potential of this remarkable Clydeside location.

“The very welcome announcement of £2.4 million funding from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme will allow work to dramatically improve the appearance of the site, create new public green space to be co-designed by the local community, and improve access and connections to Glasgow Science Centre.

“The support announced today will hopefully act as a catalyst for future funding and the development of further stages in the regeneration of the Graving Docks.”