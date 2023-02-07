Rural estates research ‘challenges outdated image of Scottish laird’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rural estates research ‘challenges outdated image of Scottish laird’

By Press Association
February 7, 2023, 8:45 pm
A general view of the Isle of Harris (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A general view of the Isle of Harris (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A new report showing the “vibrant and progressive” contribution of rural estates should change how landowners are viewed in Scotland, a membership organisation for rural businesses has said.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), who conducted the research, said findings in its new Contribution of Rural Estates to Scotland’s Wellbeing Economy report “dismiss the outdated image of ‘lairds’ that so often mars the debate around land use and ownership”.

Some of the key results show rural estates provide homes for 13,000 families and land for 14,000 rural enterprises.

The report said they attract an estimated 5.4 million Scottish residents annually, and are estimated to support about one in 10 of all rural jobs.

It also shows they account for 58% of Scotland’s renewable energy generating capacity, and for about 17% of Scotland’s natural capital asset base from agriculture, forestry and renewable energy operations and the contribution they make to the country’s carbon sequestration potential and nature-based tourism economy.

The total value of the assets underpinning this contribution was estimated to amount to £35.1 billion, the report said.

SLE insisted the report shows rural estates contribute to at least seven of the Scottish Government’s 11 “national outcomes” towards achieving a “wellbeing economy” – an economic system that places the wellbeing of current and future generations at its core.

“Many of the estates involved in the research are able to achieve what they do – such as peatland restoration, clean energy or innovative food production – because they operate at a large scale,” Mark Tennant, SLE chairman, said.

“Scale is important for delivery of ambitious Scottish Government targets and priorities regardless of who owns the land.”

Figures in the report also showed 79% of land use in rural estates by 2022 was for conservation, an increase from 32% in 2014, and 70% was for renewables, an increase from 32% in the same timeframe.

Mr Tennant added: “The (Scottish) government is looking to move ahead with further land reform and we are already seeing signs of a debate harking back to the past with little relevance to modern-day realities.

“We want to see any land reform debate based on the realities of modern-day ownership and management.

“Rural estates are vibrant and progressive in their approach and see themselves as key to Scotland’s sustainable future.”

But Ailsa Raeburn, chairperson to Community Land Scotland – a charity for community landowners, insisted SLE’s report has failed to recognise that “alternative models to private ownership”, such as those who manage community-owned land, have also been recognised as “playing a vital role in building resilience in their local areas”.

On the subject of landowners’ reputation, she said: “Whether the image of a laird is outdated really is for the Scottish people to decide, not for those who might dislike it.”

She added: “In recent years land prices have been rising very significantly and private landowners have seen the value of their estates grow dramatically.

“This is clearly in part due to the considerable public financial support they enjoy. That does not seem to have been given particular prominence in the SLE report.”

In response to Ms Raeburn’s comments, chief executive of SLE Sarah-Jane Laing said SLE membership “is not limited to privately owned estates”.

Scottish Government Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, Tom Arthur MSP welcomed SLE’s report.

The SNP MSP for Renfrewshire South said it “sets out a positive vision for the estates”, adding “we are committed to continuing to build on this work with Scottish Land & Estates with a view to building a nature positive well-being economy”.

In response to the report, a Scottish Government spokesperson said it is committed to working closely with all interested stakeholders, including Scottish Land and Estates, to reach a wellbeing economy in Scotland.

The spokesperson added: “Our land, and the rights and responsibilities that come with owning and accessing it, is fundamental to our national wellbeing.

“We will introduce the Land Reform Bill by this end of the year in order to encourage and support responsible and diverse landownership.

“Measures being put forward for this Bill are squarely aimed at strengthening regulation around the use of, and market in, large-scale landholdings in rural areas – tackling issues that provided the original motivation for our land reform policies.”

