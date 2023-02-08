MSPs close petition calling for end to trawling and dredging in inshore waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

MSPs close petition calling for end to trawling and dredging in inshore waters

By Press Association
February 8, 2023, 1:26 pm
A petition calling for the return of inshore limits on trawling and dredging has been closed at Holyrood (Ben Birchall/PA)
A petition calling for the return of inshore limits on trawling and dredging has been closed at Holyrood (Ben Birchall/PA)

A fisherman calling for a ban on boats trawling and dredging in inshore waters has said the move is needed so Scotland can achieve “good environmental status”.

Alistair “Bally” Philip, the national co-ordinator of the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation, brought a petition calling for the return of inshore limits on dredging and trawl fishing gear.

He addressed the issue with MSPs on the Rural Affairs and Islands Committee as a new poll revealed more than half (56%) of Scots would back a ban on fishing boats dragging nets along the seabed in Scotland’s near inshore zone – which covers the waters up to three nautical miles from the shore.

After hearing from Mr Philip, the committee closed his petition – instead pledging to consider the issue when it examines the Scottish Government’s forthcoming National Marine Plan.

Committee convener Finlay Carson said: “The majority opinion is we close the petition and incorporate consideration of spatial management of inshore fisheries in our future consideration of the National Marine Plan.”

The majority of MSPs on the committee, chaired by Finlay Carson, agreed to close the petition (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Philip told MSPs about the environmental impact of both trawling and dredging – practices which see boats drag equipment across the seabed.

He said: “In this day and age, as we are in the middle of a biodiversity and climate crisis, we are starting to understand more and more the implications and the consequences of trawling and dredging inshore.”

Fish numbers in inshore waters “catastrophically collapsed” after the previous three-mile limit was removed in the 1980s, he added.

Mr Philip said: “We know for a fact allowing trawling and dredging inshore is decimating many of our shellfish stocks and our priority marine features.

“At the moment we have no effort controls or catch limits on our inshore fisheries, and that means you can have as many trawlers as you like, trawling in the same place, over and over again, there is no limit to the amount of trawling and there is no limit to the amount of shellfish those trawlers can extract from a place.

“It’s complete madness in the 21st century to have such an absence of management of our fisheries.

“If we want to achieve good environmental status, we can’t do it without reducing seabed disturbance.

“If we want to reduce seabed disturbance, we can’t do it without reducing the amount of trawling and dredging.”

His comments came as the Our Seas coalition, which brings together organisations, businesses and communities campaigning for more sustainable use of Scotland’s seas, released the findings of its poll.

Coalition co-ordinator Hayley Wolcott said: “Since the removal of the inshore ban in 1984, intensive and poorly regulated bottom trawling has undermined the health of coastal ecosystems, including fish populations, and this has badly impacted coastal communities.

“A modern inshore limit on damaging bottom trawling is a vital step to ensure that the health of our seabed can recover and rebuild resilience within our rural economy.

“This poll suggests that the majority of people across Scotland support this measure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Marek Novikovs. Image: Facebook
Hapless thief caught after car breaks down 20 minutes after he stole it
2
Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows is to move to the same role at Aberdeen later this month. Image: SNS
Aberdeen announce Alan Burrows as club’s new chief executive as Dons land highly-respected Motherwell…
3
Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
4
Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City. Image: Shutterstock
Chris Wilder out of the running to be next Aberdeen manager, as Czeslaw Michniewicz…
5
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
6
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
7
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
8
To go with story by David McPhee. Woman assaulted friend's mother with bottle of prosecco Picture shows; Amber Bruce admitted striking her friend's mum across the head with a glass bottle.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/02/2023
Woman attacked friend’s mum with prosecco bottle at afternoon drinks event
9
Louise Garriock Shetland mum who is set to become a home economics teacher
Shetland mum lands dream teaching job – nearly 30 years after exam disappointment
10
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and…

More from Press and Journal

Dwight Yorke whilst manager of coach of Macarthur FC in Australia. Photo by Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock
Dwight Yorke vows to break Celtic and Rangers stranglehold if he gets Aberdeen job
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and club's board in last chance saloon with search…
hit and run bucksburn
Man, 37, due in court after pedestrian knocked down in hit-and-run incident in Aberdeen
Kirkwall parking
Should Orkney council continue to offer the first hour of parking for free at…
29Apr08. High St, Inverness. Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. LOCATOR. McDonalds bosses apply to extend opening hours. Pictured:- McDonalds, High St, Inverness. - Picture by David Whittaker-Smith .29/04/08
Unpaid work for man who was 'absolute nuisance' in Inverness McDonald's
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Joseph Chandler. Liverpool. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Liverpudlian drug courier didn't know he was carrying £88,000 of heroin and cash
Aberdeen Women vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women have belief ahead of Dundee United clash, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
More than 80 children are on the waiting list for the new programme at Aberdeen Sports Village.
New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids
Aberdonian Michael Leask celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Rovman Powell. Image: Photo by Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198ai)
Cricket: New Scotland coach will have talent to work with, says Michael Leask
Box 114 War - Ration Cards in Shops 1940-01-00 (C)AJL Sugar, Bacon and Butter - Ration Cards in shops in Aberdeen. Picture taken in January 1940. Aberdeen Journals Archive. EE 05/09/2022
Sweet relief when confectionery rationing ended in Aberdeen 70 years ago

Editor's Picks

Most Commented