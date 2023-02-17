Nurses, midwives and paramedics offered pay boost by Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nurses, midwives and paramedics offered pay boost by Scottish Government

By Press Association
February 17, 2023, 9:01 am Updated: February 17, 2023, 1:59 pm
The Scottish government’s pay offer to NHS workers for the financial year starting in April has been welcomed by Unison (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish government’s pay offer to NHS workers for the financial year starting in April has been welcomed by Unison (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nurses, midwives and paramedics are among health staff who will see their wages rise as part of a new offer from the Scottish Government.

Unison on Friday welcomed the Scottish Governments pay rise offer to health workers, which will see wages go up from April 1, with its members set to vote on whether to accept the deal next week.

Matt McLaughlin, Unison Scotland’s head of health, said: “This is a credible pay offer for NHS workers, and needs serious consideration.”

The pay offer is for workers on the Agenda for Change pay scale, and will see an average rise of 6.5% for most staff plus a one-off payment of between £387 and £939 depending on what band they are on.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the deal meant these workers were “by far and away the best paid anywhere in the UK”.

Hospital ward
Unison said if its members accepted the deal, wages for the lowest paid would have gone up by almost 20% for the lowest paid in the last two years (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We have taken difficult decisions to find this money within the health budget because we know that our staff are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to supporting them, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

As part of the deal those on band one, the lowest, will see their pay go up to £23,240 in 2023/24, an increase of 7.14%. They will win a one-off payment of £387.

Meanwhile, those on the highest part of band nine will see their pay go up by 3.33% next financial year.

Over the past two years the lowest paid will have seen their pay packets go up by 19.26%, while the best paid will have seen it go up by just 5.4%.

The pay rise means paramedics in band six will earn over £4,000 more than 2021/22, porters on band two more than £3,750, and nurse practitioners more than £5,900 extra.

Mr McLaughlin said: “NHS staff in Scotland are already the best paid in the UK. If the offer is accepted, it’ll provide a one-off payment of £387 plus at least 6.5% built into the pay scales for the majority of staff.

“This means that over two years Unison will have secured a pay rise of over 14% for most registered nurses and almost 20% for the lowest paid in the NHS.”

Last November, Unison members had voted to accept the Scottish Government’s deal on NHS wages for the current year ending in March.

And the deal included a commitment to complete pay negotiations ahead of the beginning of the 2023/24 financial year.

Wilma Brown, chairwoman of Unison’s Scottish health committee said: “It’s good to see that the government has listened and come forward with an offer for next year, a good few weeks ahead of April 1.

“The union will begin its consultation with NHS members as soon as possible.”

The union’s health committee is to meet on Monday to discuss the offer, and on Wednesday Unison plans to open a digital consultative ballot to ask its members if the deal should be accepted.

The Royal College of Nursing Scotland had earlier this year paused planned strike action, and on Friday announced it would consult members.

Colin Poolman, RCN Scotland director, said that “negotiations are the preferable way to resolve disputes so it was the correct decision to see these negotiations through to their conclusion”.

“We now have a new offer for consideration and, as has been the case before, it is RCN members who will make the decision about what happens next,” he said.

“That process begins with RCN Scotland Board members looking at the offer in detail.”

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said it will be moving to consult its members on the latest offer.

Jaki Lambert, RCM director for Scotland, said: “I have been encouraged that the Scottish Government has come forward and engaged with unions in good faith to recognise and address the issues facing midwives, MSWs and their colleagues.

“They have put an offer on the table which gives the RCM and its members much of what we have been asking for around pay and working conditions.

“This has come about because of the determination and readiness of our members across Scotland to take a stand for themselves, but also for better care for women, babies and families. They made their voices heard and the Government has listened.

“The RCM and other health unions have been negotiating hard to reach this point. Our members will now decide whether this offer is one they accept or reject.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in 1-0…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
The Scottish government’s pay offer to NHS workers for the financial year starting in April has been welcomed by Unison (Peter Byrne/PA)
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented