Diverting some offenders away from prosecution is working well, review finds

The practice of diverting some people accused of a crime from prosecution is working well and is developing in a positive direction, according to a report.

However, the review found that while confidence in the use of diversion for children is high, there is a need to raise awareness of its use as an appropriate response to offending by adults.

The study was carried out jointly by HM Inspectorate of Prosecution in Scotland, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland, the Care Inspectorate and HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland.

It looked at the process and impact of diversion from prosecution, where an accused person may be referred for support, treatment or other action to address the underlying causes of the alleged offending.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC welcomed the review (Jane Barlow/PA)

The review highlighted that diversion from prosecution is well-established as an effective intervention for those aged under 18, but said that more could be done to promote a similar level of confidence in the use of diversion for adults.

It also said there should be a greater focus on the needs of complainers and that there is a need to improve communication with complainers where the accused person in their case has been diverted.

The report made 34 recommendations for the agencies involved in diversion and the Scottish Government.

Laura Paton, HM Chief Inspector of Prosecution, said: “The recommendations we made are intended to support the diversion partner agencies to continue to plan and deliver diversion services more effectively, manage diversion efficiently across agencies, and to maximise diversion while maintaining confidence in its use as an appropriate response to offending behaviour.

“In recent times, there has been greater focus on community justice and early intervention to address the underlying causes of offending.

“This is to be welcomed, along with plans to further optimise the use of diversion.”

Diversion from prosecution is considered as an option by the procurator fiscal in any case where the person reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has an identifiable need that has contributed to the offending, and where it is assessed there is enough evidence and that diversion is the most appropriate outcome in the public interest.

People diverted from prosecution who were consulted as part of the review were overwhelmingly positive about the experience, saying it helped them to make meaningful changes in their lives.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain welcomed the review.

She said: “There is a human cost to all crime and successful diversion in appropriate cases benefits the accused person and the wider community by breaking a cycle of harm.

“I welcome the finding that practice is moving in the right direction, with an increasing number of accused persons given the opportunity to address issues that led to their offending.”

The number of diversion from prosecution cases started rose by 20% between 2020-21 and 2021-22 to 2,700 – the highest level in the last decade.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said: “The first step in the diversion journey lies with Police Scotland and early identification of the underlying causes of the offending behaviour can help the person avoid being drawn further into the criminal justice system (and) reduce or prevent further offending – all to the benefit of the individual, victims and communities.

“Therefore, it is crucial there is increased awareness of it within Police Scotland and that the information submitted by the police to prosecutors is comprehensive and detailed to assist in their decision-making.”