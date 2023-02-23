One in four children referred to social care before they are five, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in four children referred to social care before they are five, study finds

By Press Association
February 23, 2023, 4:20 pm
Research found more than one in four children in Scotland are referred to social care before their fifth birthday (PA)
More than one in four children in Scotland are referred to social care before their fifth birthday, research has found.

More than one in four children in Scotland are referred to social care before their fifth birthday, research has found.

A study by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) also found one in 17 youngsters are investigated over concerns about child protection, and one in 38 are subject to compulsory measures of care before their fifth birthday.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed British Journal of Social Work, found 13,784 youngsters had been notified to children’s social work before their fifth birthday because of concerns about their welfare.

Researchers collected data from all 32 local authorities in Scotland.

Conducted in 2019, the study requested information about how many children born in the year ending July 31, 2013 had reached the various stages of the child protection process before they were five.

It found the likelihood of a child being investigated over their welfare varied between local authorities and was not wholly due to differences in levels of social deprivation.

The likelihood of being investigated for abuse ranged from almost one in five in Clackmannanshire to just over one in 50 in Aberdeenshire.

Dumfries & Galloway, Falkirk, Midlothian and South Ayrshire had some of the highest rates of children investigated.

UCLan emeritus professor of social work Andy Bilson, who carried out the study, said: “This study shows the high rate of social work interventions in children’s lives.

“It also shows that a family’s chance of being investigated for abuse depends very much on where you live. This matters because a wide range of research and Scotland’s own care review shows how families and children are harmed by being investigated unnecessarily.

“Sadly, even though we are seeing such large numbers of children referred to children’s services, we still see tragic cases of child abuse slip through the net.

“Local authorities have been put in a position of fear of missing a child being harmed to the extent that resources are so focused on investigation and children in care, leaving increasingly little left to support families and prevent harm.”

The researchers are calling for a change in children’s services in Scotland, where twice as many children are now in care than 20 years ago.

Coronavirus – Tue May 5, 2020
Clare Haughey said the Government is working to ‘transform how family support is delivered’ (PA)

Independent researcher Marion Macleod, who also worked on the study, said: “Local authorities in Scotland are being put in an impossible position by the Government and are bound by statutory legislation that isn’t tailored to the needs of the local area.

“Instead, what is needed is more investment into early years, mental health services, community groups and improved parent advocacy so that the families can get help instead of being victimised.”

Scottish children’s minister Clare Haughey said: “Every child deserves to be loved and protected from harm, and we will be carefully considering the contents of this report.

“The most recent statistics show the number of children on the child protection register in Scotland has decreased and is the lowest rate of any nation in the UK. The number of looked-after children is also at its lowest level since 2006.

“Since the period covered by this study, the Scottish Government has introduced whole family wellbeing funding which aims to transform how family support is delivered.

“We have committed to investing at least £500 million over this parliamentary term on funding this support, which is focused on early intervention and prevention, ensuring families can access help before they reach crisis point.

“This funding is in addition to our bold actions to tackle child poverty, including the Scottish Child Payment – a benefit that is only available in Scotland.”

