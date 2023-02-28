Alcohol-related hospital admissions six times higher in poorer areas, data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alcohol-related hospital admissions six times higher in poorer areas, data shows

By Press Association
February 28, 2023, 5:08 pm
In 2021 to 2022, people in the most deprived areas were six times more likely to be admitted to hospitals for an alcohol-related condition than those in the least deprived areas (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Alcohol-related hospital admissions are six times higher in the most deprived parts of Scotland compared to the wealthiest areas, statistics show.

The figures, released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday, concern alcohol-related inpatient and day cases at general acute and psychiatric hospitals north of the border.

Between 2021 and 2022, people living in poorer areas were six times more likely to be admitted to general acute hospitals for a condition related to alcohol than those in the least deprived areas, the figures show.

This worked out at 991 compared to 153 per 100,000 of the population.

The data shows men were 2.3 times more likely than women to be admitted to general acute hospitals for alcohol-related conditions – 856 compared to 365 per 100,000 of the population.

Alcohol for sale
Campaigners say the minimum unit price for alcohol should now be increased (PA)

There were 35,187 alcohol-related hospital admissions (stays) in Scotland in the last year, with the majority of them (94%) being treated in general acute hospitals (33,060) and the remaining 6% of admissions (2,127) occurring in psychiatric hospitals.

The research has prompted organisations such as Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) to call for better and more accessible help for people with alcohol dependency.

SHAAP chairman Alastair MacGilchrist also called for preventative measures such as increasing the minimum unit price of alcohol and banning alcohol marketing and sports sponsorship.

Dr MacGilchrist said the yearly figures were similar to the previous year but lower than pre-pandemic levels.

However, he noted there has been a significant rise in deaths due to alcohol over the same period, with National Records of Scotland data showing deaths had increased by 5% in 2021 and been on a general incline since 2012.

He said he is concerned reduced access to treatment services at the start of the Covid pandemic may have persisted into 2021-22 and could be contributing to the rising death toll.

“The need to put in place more services, and make them more easily accessible, for people with alcohol problems, together with pushing forward preventative measures such as increasing the level of the minimum unit price of alcohol and banning alcohol marketing and sports sponsorship, is becoming more and more obvious,” Dr MacGilchrist said.

“It’s not only necessary to take these measures so that people in Scotland don’t have to live with the burden of alcohol problems, it’s the right thing to do to ease the burden on our over-stretched health services.

“What we now need to see is a renewed focus on rebuilding services for people living with alcohol problems so that people are able to get the support and care they need to treat any harms arising from their consumption, as well as access to the support that may be needed to begin recovery.”

Scottish Conservative drugs spokeswoman Sue Webber described the latest data as “extremely concerning”.

She added: “Alcohol deaths are at their highest since 2008 on the SNP’s watch and it is people in our poorest communities who are clearly suffering the most as a result.

“Scotland continues to have serious issues in tackling alcohol and drug addiction and those issues have only heightened since the SNP came to power.

“Their current strategies are not working, which is only highlighted by these shocking figures.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

