Alcohol-related hospital admissions six times higher in poorer areas, data shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alcohol-related hospital admissions are six times higher in the most deprived parts of Scotland compared to the wealthiest areas, statistics show.

The figures, released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday, concern alcohol-related inpatient and day cases at general acute and psychiatric hospitals north of the border.

Between 2021 and 2022, people living in poorer areas were six times more likely to be admitted to general acute hospitals for a condition related to alcohol than those in the least deprived areas, the figures show.

This worked out at 991 compared to 153 per 100,000 of the population.

The data shows men were 2.3 times more likely than women to be admitted to general acute hospitals for alcohol-related conditions – 856 compared to 365 per 100,000 of the population.

Campaigners say the minimum unit price for alcohol should now be increased (PA)

There were 35,187 alcohol-related hospital admissions (stays) in Scotland in the last year, with the majority of them (94%) being treated in general acute hospitals (33,060) and the remaining 6% of admissions (2,127) occurring in psychiatric hospitals.

The research has prompted organisations such as Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems (SHAAP) to call for better and more accessible help for people with alcohol dependency.

SHAAP chairman Alastair MacGilchrist also called for preventative measures such as increasing the minimum unit price of alcohol and banning alcohol marketing and sports sponsorship.

Dr MacGilchrist said the yearly figures were similar to the previous year but lower than pre-pandemic levels.

However, he noted there has been a significant rise in deaths due to alcohol over the same period, with National Records of Scotland data showing deaths had increased by 5% in 2021 and been on a general incline since 2012.

He said he is concerned reduced access to treatment services at the start of the Covid pandemic may have persisted into 2021-22 and could be contributing to the rising death toll.

SHAAP calls for "renewed focus on rebuilding services for people living with alcohol problems so that people are able to get the support & care they need to treat any harms arising from their consumption as well as access to the support that may be needed to begin recovery." 👇 pic.twitter.com/zHow8MBPy4 — SHAAP (@SHAAPAlcohol) February 28, 2023

“The need to put in place more services, and make them more easily accessible, for people with alcohol problems, together with pushing forward preventative measures such as increasing the level of the minimum unit price of alcohol and banning alcohol marketing and sports sponsorship, is becoming more and more obvious,” Dr MacGilchrist said.

“It’s not only necessary to take these measures so that people in Scotland don’t have to live with the burden of alcohol problems, it’s the right thing to do to ease the burden on our over-stretched health services.

“What we now need to see is a renewed focus on rebuilding services for people living with alcohol problems so that people are able to get the support and care they need to treat any harms arising from their consumption, as well as access to the support that may be needed to begin recovery.”

Scottish Conservative drugs spokeswoman Sue Webber described the latest data as “extremely concerning”.

She added: “Alcohol deaths are at their highest since 2008 on the SNP’s watch and it is people in our poorest communities who are clearly suffering the most as a result.

“Scotland continues to have serious issues in tackling alcohol and drug addiction and those issues have only heightened since the SNP came to power.

“Their current strategies are not working, which is only highlighted by these shocking figures.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.