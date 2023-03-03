Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape

By Press Association
March 3, 2023, 12:03 am
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Campaigners are demanding immediate action from the Scottish Government to address health measures for young people after it was revealed more than one in 10 15-year-olds now vape.

Recent figures found that 10.1% of S4 students, who are about 15 years old, and 4.3% of S2 students, who are about 13 years old, reported using e-cigarettes regularly – once a week or more.

The data also revealed that young people living in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more likely to regularly vape (7.8%) than those in the most affluent areas (4.6%).

The results were published in the Scottish Government’s 2021-22 Health and Wellbeing Census earlier this week, which surveyed 25,380 S2 and S4 pupils.

Campaigners at ASH Scotland, a charity taking action to reduce the harm caused by tobacco, said they are concerned about the survey findings and are calling on policymakers to do more to protect young people’s health.

Sheila Duffy, the charity’s chief executive, said young people who experiment with e-cigarettes are three times as likely to start cigarette smoking than those who do not.

Citing the latest figures from the Scottish Schools Adolescent Lifestyle and Substance Use Survey (SALSUS), ASH Scotland claims that regular e-cigarette use by 15-year-olds has tripled and more than doubled for 13-year-olds in the last five years.

The most recent SALSUS report, published in 2018, and which had 21,559 participants, said regular vaping by 13-year-olds and 15-year-olds stood at 2% and 3% respectively at the time.

Ms Duffy added: “Children using e-cigarettes is a major worry as most vaping products include nicotine, which is highly addictive, and toxic e-liquids that have not been safety tested for inhalation, and could risk damage to their growing lungs over time.

“Promoting novel products such as recreational e-cigarettes is one way in which the tobacco industry is reaching out to future generations of potential consumers and it is an issue that needs to be tackled by the Scottish Government as a matter of urgency.

“With the Scottish Government having published an analysis of responses to its consultation on tightening the rules on advertising and promoting vaping products in September 2022, swift action is now required to introduce measures – enabled by the Health (Tobacco, Nicotine etc. and Care) (Scotland) Act 2016 – to protect the long-term health of Scotland’s young people and future generations.

“We are, therefore, calling on the Public Health Minister to lay robust regulations for Parliamentary approval without further delay.”

In response to the figures, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the findings from the consultation will be used to inform the refreshed Tobacco Action Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

The spokesperson added: “We are very concerned by reports of young people obtaining e-cigarettes or vaping products and have asked ASH Scotland to undertake work with young people to help them understand the risks associated with using nicotine vaping products.

“Last year we consulted on restrictions on the advertising and promotion of vaping products.

“These are aimed at reducing the visibility of vapes to children, young people and adult non-smokers.

“Any action we seek to take will build on the regulations already in place to restrict the marketing, promotion and sale of vaping products to under-18s.”

