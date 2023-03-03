Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has urged the SNP leadership candidates to provide support for the culture sector.

Speaking ahead of a visit to the Barrowlands in Glasgow – one of the country’s most famous music venue – Mr Sarwar said the leadership race could give the winner a chance to return Scotland to “the cultural superpower it always has been”.

Pubs, clubs and music venues have been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis, through increases in prices and energy bills.

Mr Sarwar said: “Glasgow’s night-time economy was once the lifeblood of our city.

“Now it is struggling to carry on, with soaring costs forcing many businesses to close for good.

“This problem is not unique to Glasgow. Across Scotland, businesses are reporting a 130% increase in energy costs, a loss in sales, and many owners fearing they may not even make it through the next 12 months.

“Our culture sector is in desperate need of help, but instead of getting it they have received another blow from the SNP and Greens with the badly planned and badly implemented Deposit Return Scheme.

“The new first minister has an opportunity to end the SNP’s economic illiteracy and anti-business agenda, and instead return Scotland to the cultural superpower it has always been.

“A Labour government would deliver a real windfall tax on excess oil and gas profits and increase the funding available in Scotland for business rates relief.

“Whoever replaces Nicola Sturgeon must listen to the night-time economy and get our culture sector back on track.”