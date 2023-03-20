Union hails ‘landmark’ pay deal for Scottish Parliament staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All staff working at the Scottish Parliament will earn a minimum of £15 an hour thanks to a “landmark” agreement, union leaders said.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, which represents civils servants and those working in government bodies, said the pay deal means entry level staff at the Scottish Parliament will be more than £6,000 a year better off

It said workers such as security and visitor services staff will benefit from a “significant victory” for the union.

PCS bosses are urging others to follow suit and “pay a wage that provides a decent standard of living”.

Ruby Gibson, the union’s industrial officer for Scotland, said: “A £15 minimum wage is a key element of the PCS pay claim.

“During this cost-of-living crisis, workers everywhere are struggling to survive, and this is felt most acutely by the lowest paid.

“In implementing a £15 minimum wage, the Scottish Parliament is at the forefront of this progressive move and employers everywhere should follow suit and pay a wage that provides a decent standard of living.”