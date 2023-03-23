Effective policing possible despite budget challenges, says chief constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Effective policing possible despite budget challenges, says chief constable

By Press Association
Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone appeared before the Scottish Police Authority board on Thursday (PA)
Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone appeared before the Scottish Police Authority board on Thursday (PA)

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has said he is confident the country can be “efficiently and effectively” policed despite a challenging budget landscape for the force in the year ahead.

Following the Scottish budget last month, an £80 million revenue funding uplift was confirmed for policing overall, representing an increase of 6.4% on the previous year.

However, the chief constable said £37 million of this has been allocated to meet the costs of the 2022-23 pay review, leaving £43 million for allocation.

The settlement is an improvement on the flat-cash position indicated by the Scottish Government’s resource spending review, but Sir Iain said it still represents a real-terms reduction which will result in “difficult choices” across the organisation.

Speaking at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) board on Thursday, Sir Iain was asked by board member Mary Pitcaithly if he is “confident” Scotland can be “efficiently and effectively policed” in the year ahead based on the proposed budget.

Sir Iain replied: “In short, I am. We know how challenging it is within the Police Service of Scotland because officers and staff make it look easier than it is.

“We do forget that policing costs £200 million less every year and I make absolutely no apology for stating that and restating that.

“There was a challenge laid out in the spending review by the then Finance Secretary Kate Forbes about the need for structural reform, a look at the estate capability, a look at the procurement approach, a look at the efficiency model.

“Police Scotland has done that.

“Everybody will own this and we will take responsibility for it.

“It is vital that despite financial challenges, we will continue to keep Scotland safe and we will be able to do that, but it will be difficult.”

Sir Iain told the meeting the settlement means the force will not be able to maintain its workforce levels.

New Police Scotland officers
Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone faced the Scottish Police Authority board on Thursday (Robert Perry/PA)

He said: “The allocation does not allow us to maintain a workforce at the level of previous years.

“It doesn’t allow us to maintain that level of police officer capacity while at the same time to make a pay award in the coming financial year.

“As a result, hard choices are being taken to refine our service so that we prioritise and maintain operational policing.”

Sir Iain said officer numbers are lower as a result of retirals and recruitment delays.

Officer numbers have previously averaged at around 17,200 but there are now about 16,600 officers working in Police Scotland.

Sir Iain said the force will maintain these numbers and is putting in place organisational plans to reflect that level of policing.

The meeting also briefly discussed the publication of Baroness Louise Casey’s damning review of the Metropolitan Police earlier this week.

Casey review publication
Baroness Louise Casey’s review of the Met Police found it is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic (James Manning/PA)

SPA chairman Martyn Evans emphasised the report “was about the Metropolitan Police Service and not Police Scotland or any other police service”.

Mr Evans added: “In the words of Martin Hewitt, who chairs the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Casey report reinforces the urgency of our nationwide police mission to root out unacceptable behaviour and being anti-discrimination of any kind.

“My experience, as chair of the Scottish Police Authority, is that our service invites scrutiny and challenge and has an active learning culture and embraces continuous improvement.

“At our last meeting in September, Police Scotland’s equality, diversity and inclusion strategy was approved by us along with the implementation plan.

“The actions in that strategy provided strong foundation of further improvement in relation to inclusion and diversity.

“I’m asking the chief constable to assure us, Police Scotland will review the Casey report and recommendations to show that any and all organisational learning can be captured in Scotland.”

Sir Iain said: “We know from independent review, we know from legal and misconduct cases and through listening to our own staff, that policing across Scotland is not immune from the racism, sexism and discrimination which disgracefully persists across society.

“But Police Scotland is meeting these challenges head-on through taking action, sustained, tangible action, driving a relentless focus on values and standards under a policing together programme and actions to tackle sexism in the workplace, drawing upon actual experiences of officers and staff.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 at P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Sponsors play big part in night celebrating Granite City sport
Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Stunning images of the Northern Lights were captured in Orkney last night. Image: Kath Page.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented