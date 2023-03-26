College leaders call on Scottish Government to save counselling jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
College leaders call on Scottish Government to save counselling jobs

By Press Association
Students use the vital service during there studies (Nick Ansell/PA)
Students use the vital service during there studies (Nick Ansell/PA)

College principals are urging the Scottish Government to save 80 counselling jobs that are at risk of a possible redundancy.

The jobs have been funded since 2018 and have allowed students vial access to counselling at colleges and universities.

The service was put in place even before the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis as mental health issues were recognised as having a huge impact on student wellbeing.

The colleges are now asking for Government help to save the service and jobs, with 21 college principals having written to the Scottish Government for help.

Funding for the service is only available until July.

Jon Vincent, principal of Glasgow Clyde College and mental health lead for the college sector, said the risk of potential redundancy for highly skilled counsellors is “very concerning”.

He said: “Over the past two years, myself and other college leaders have repeatedly asked the Scottish Government to support the future of this vital service, but funding is only in place until the summer.

“We have recruited counsellors to help save lives on campus, give very vulnerable students support, and be our experts in-house to deal with mental health issues.

“As employers we don’t have the money to carry on the service from our own budgets and we need the scheme to receive ongoing funding separately as it has done for the past four years. We also need to give our employees some certainty about whether they are able to stay on.

“Given the worrying number of unwell students counselling helps each year, it seems completely counter intuitive to stop the scheme. We are also keeping demand away from the NHS which is itself struggling to cope with asks for mental health appointments.

“We have now asked the Scottish Government to be clear about whether they are going to continue funding the programme – we need to have some clarity on behalf of our students and staff.”

The Mental Health Foundation research published in 2022, which unveiled the scale of mental health issues for college students in Scotland, found that 54% of students reported having moderate, moderately severe, or severe symptoms of depression.

The funding for counsellors to be based in colleges and universities was launched in 2018 by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with £20 million in funding committed.

Colleges Scotland has said it has received no assurances from the Scottish Government that the scheme is either to be continued, or ended, after asking for clarity on the future of the scheme nearly two years ago.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Over the last three academic years, we have invested more than £11.5 million to introduce almost 90 additional counsellors in colleges and universities – over and above what institutions have already provided.

“Despite a very challenging fiscal environment, we have confirmed a further £2 million in this academic year to March 2023, and we are committed to additional funding to cover the entirety of the current Academic Year. No decision has been taken with regard to funding beyond the end of the current academic year.

“The Scottish Government will also deliver a Student Mental Health Plan in Spring 2023. This will provide a framework for student mental health support in universities and colleges, which will be linked to our wider Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.”

