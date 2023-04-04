A&E four-hour target missed for a third of patients, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A&E four-hour target missed for a third of patients, figures show

By Press Association
A third of patients had to wait longer than four hours, according to the latest figures (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than a third of recent attendances at accident and emergency units were not seen within the four-hour target time, according to new figures.

More than a third of recent attendances at accident and emergency units were not seen within the four-hour target time, according to new figures.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show only 63.4% of those that attended A&E in the week of March 26 were seen within the four-hour time frame.

The Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% are seen within that time.

Of the 25,658 attendances, 1,658 people waited longer than 12 hours, while 3,750 waited more than eight hours.

Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Christine Jardine has urged the new Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, not to “take patients and staff for granted”.

She said: “These new statistics throw Michael Matheson’s assessment that Humza Yousaf was a good health secretary into sharp relief as the longest waits continue to get longer.

“The new Health Secretary cannot afford to keep taking patients and staff for granted just like his predecessor did.

“It’s disheartening that this Government has already shown it would rather prioritise independence than the NHS.

Energy Advice service
Michael Matheson has said the Government has put in additional funding to help the NHS (Fraser Bremner/PA)

“Michael Matheson should start his tenure as Health Secretary by dropping his Government’s opposition to our constructive proposals such as an urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis, a burnout prevention strategy and a health and social care staff assembly.”

Scottish Labour warned that the Health Minister had been left with a “deadly mess” in A&E by his predecessor, Humza Yousaf, who is now First Minister.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “Michael Matheson has a formidable job ahead of him and his new boss has left him a serious mess to clean up.

“Under Humza Yousaf’s stewardship, A&E wait times skyrocketed and countless lives were lost as a result.

“Mr Yousaf left his role in health without resolving any of the issues such as waiting times and delayed discharge that would have eased the pressure on emergency departments and helped hardworking staff do their jobs.

“I sincerely hope that Michael Matheson will prove more up to the job. He should start by tackling the chaos in A&E, the one-in-seven Scots on waiting lists, and the failure to meet cancer treatment targets.”

Mr Matheson said: “We are determined to ensure health boards have the support they need to deal with the on-going pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

“We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.

“As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home – freeing up beds for those most in need.”

