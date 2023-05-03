40% of HMP Addiewell inmates report abuse or threats from staff to inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics Scottish politics

40% of HMP Addiewell inmates report abuse or threats from staff to inspectors

By Press Association
HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland visited HMP Addiewell in November (SPS/PA)
HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland visited HMP Addiewell in November (SPS/PA)

Forty per cent of inmates at a Scottish prison told inspectors they had been abused, threatened, bullied or assaulted by staff, prompting safety fears.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) visited HMP Addiewell in West Lothian in November last year and released a report on its findings on Thursday, raising significant concerns about the “enduring challenges” impacting the safety and security of the facility.

During the visit, inspectors found 40% of prisoners said they had been subjected to abuse, threatening behaviour, bullying or assault by staff, with 60% claiming they had witnessed this behaviour towards other prisoners.

The full inspection report said staff, on occasion, spoke to prisoners in an unprofessional way and found relationships between the workforce and inmates to be poor due to a lack of experienced staff and shortages.

Only 29% of prisoners said they felt safe, with the report stating: “HMIPS is deeply concerned that prolonged feelings of unsafety, lack of security and fear could have a significant detrimental impact on prisoners’ mental health, not to mention the potential risk to physical safety.

“We were not satisfied that HMP Addiewell were taking sufficient action to address these concerns, and in our judgment there is a potential risk that violations of this right will arise.”

Inspectors found poor levels of cleanliness in some areas of the prison (HMIPS/PA)

The inspectors also found prisoners were not receiving their full 60 minutes of fresh air they are entitled to.

Poor levels of cleanliness was found in residential blocks at the prison, which opened in 2008.

Access to healthcare at the prison was also rated as poor, with patient outcomes being compromised as a result of long waiting times.

HMP Addiewell is managed by Sodexo on behalf of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS). Inspectors have recommended both parties review the contract for the prison to ensure it does not “inadvertently inhibit the safe and effective management of prisoners” and “drives improved purposeful activity participation levels”.

HMIPS also emphasised areas of good practice, including the range of learning opportunities offered to prisoners and the use of digital technology.

Inspectors said: “In conclusion, HMP Addiewell remains a frustrating conundrum.

“It is ahead of its SPS counterparts in embracing the potential of digital technology and shows commendable drive and commitment to embed new approaches such as the Early Days Centre and the use of ‘Insider’ peer mentors, but it struggles to provide the basics of a safe, controlled environment.

“Until the enduring recruitment and retention issues are fully resolved, and the prison can secure and retain sufficient experienced staff in all residential areas, there will continue to be an unacceptable risk to the safety of those in their care and a risk of continuing periods of instability.”

Prison wall and fence
Prison bosses said staff recruitment and retention is a priority (PA)

An HMP Addiewell spokesperson said: “Today’s report outlines a number of areas that must be improved, and we accept full responsibility for these.

“We have made significant financial investment into the prison, and whilst some subsequent positive developments have been reflected in the report, this investment has not, as yet, translated into sustained results in some key areas, such as safety.

“Recruiting and retaining an increasingly experienced team of staff is critical to improving relationships and performance in these areas. This is our priority.

“Since the inspection, we have further increased levels of managerial support, altered the prison routine and started the rollout of a comprehensive improvement programme. These changes are starting to show early signs of making a positive impact, but this must now be sustained.”

An SPS spokesperson said: “This is a challenging report for Sodexo and the Scottish Prison Service. We accept it in its entirety, along with all the recommendations within.

“It is, of course, completely unacceptable that anyone in custody in Scotland, including a privately-run prison, should feel unsafe.

“It is reassuring to hear Sodexo take full responsibility for this, and we will robustly monitor its commitment to taking the actions necessary to deliver the improvements needed.

“We have a responsibility to all people in prison custody in Scotland and, as this report makes clear, standards at HMP Addiewell have fallen short of the level people have a right to expect.

“Since the inspection took place, Sodexo’s response has seen early indications of improvement and they are now taking an approach that recognises the need to support and provide additional resources at a senior leadership level, with a more robust focus on performance and outcomes.

“We continue to rigorously monitor progress, with additional SPS resources on-site, to work closely with Sodexo, as well as continued engagement at the highest level of Sodexo UK and SPS, to ensure HMP Addiewell is a safe and secure prison, delivering positive outcomes for those in custody there, and supporting the wider justice sector, and our communities.”

