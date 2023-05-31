Dementia strategy launched in bid to improve quality of life

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 10-year strategy to improve the lives of people with dementia has been launched by the Scottish Government.

The approach, called Everyone’s Story, identifies a number of priorities to support those with the condition, their families and carers.

It includes support pre and post-diagnosis, action to enable more people to live well in their communities, involving those affected in the delivery of their support, and access to care from a skilled and trauma-informed workforce.

Tackling the stigma of dementia will be a priority by making sure two-year delivery plans are agreed, with the first expected to be published at the end of the year.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd welcomed the strategy, launched in partnership with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd welcomed the new dementia strategy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “Dementia is a brain health condition which impacts at least 90,000 people across Scotland, as well as their families and their communities.

“This strategy sets out what we want to achieve and the difference we want to make to people’s lives.

“Diagnosis can bring significant mental health and wellbeing challenges that need to be acknowledged and addressed to ensure a person’s rights are upheld.

“That’s why the strategy was developed in collaboration with the national dementia lived experience panel. We want everyone affected to be involved in its delivery.”

Paul Kelly, Cosla’s health and social care spokesman, said: “We welcome this strategy as it rightly challenges us to do more and go even further, to continue to improve the care and support for people living with dementia and their care partners.

“Delivering it will require us all to continue to work collaboratively in a positive and proactive manner, while respecting each other’s different experiences of dementia.”

The launch of the strategy follows eight months of engagement with individuals and organisations across Scotland, as well as an independent evidence review focused on health inequalities.