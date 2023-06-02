Scotland’s deposit return scheme branded ‘bonfire of chaos’ by brewery chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Scotland’s deposit return scheme branded ‘bonfire of chaos’ by brewery chief

By Press Association
The founder of Innis & Gunn has hit out at the planned deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/PA)
The founder of Innis & Gunn has hit out at the planned deposit return scheme (Jonathan Pow/PA)

Scotland’s deposit return scheme has been a “bonfire of chaos” which was “absolute insanity for consumers”, the founder of one of the country’s most popular beers has said.

Dougal Sharp, founder of the Innis and Gunn Brewing Company, hit out at the Scottish Government recycling scheme on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme.

Mr Sharp described the initiative, for which circular economy minister Lorna Slater is in charge of implementing, as a “bonfire of chaos”, and told the broadcaster on Friday: “It’s been chaos from the outset and the chaos continues.

“Businesses are reeling with uncertainty, and no one knows where to look next for answers. It’s a shambles.”

Under plans outlined for Scotland, shoppers would pay a 20p deposit every time they buy a drink in a can or bottle, with that money refunded to them when the empty containers are returned for recycling.

But the future of the scheme was brought into doubt by the Scottish Government after the UK Government allowed it to go ahead but without glass bottles in the scheme.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said it could be scrapped unless the UK Government does not reverse its decision to exclude glass from the plans.

Scotland’s deposit return scheme is due to begin in March 2024, with the earlier start date forcing ministers to seek an exemption from UK-wide legislation which aims to ensure there are no trade barriers between the four nations.

Mr Sharp said claims the scheme is ready to go were “utter nonsense”.

Humza Yousaf statement to Parliament
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater is in charge of implementing Scotland’s deposit return scheme (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “I have lived and breathed this, and its evolution, for years, and I think if you talk to any of the major businesses based in Scotland – either retailers or producers – nobody actually believes that this scheme is ready to go.

“It wasn’t ready to go in August, it certainly won’t be ready to go in March next year, because there are hundreds of unanswered questions as to how this is going to work in practice.”

Mr Sharp said that whether glass is included or not, the “price that this is going to force on to consumers is going to be significant”, with “£20, £30, £40 extra on your shopping bill every week” of which customers would not get all of it back.

He added: “Whether or not Westminster’s intervention is helpful or unhelpful, as it stands or as it was drafted, the scheme is absolute insanity for consumers and, actually, will lead to potentially less recycling rather than more in Scotland, which I find absurd.”

Last week, the UK Government agreed the temporary extension from the Internal Market Act, but insisted the Scottish scheme cannot include glass so it matches the initiative in England, which is due to begin in 2025.

