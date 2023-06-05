Fire service to cut staff and temporarily reduce appliances to make savings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fire service to cut staff and temporarily reduce appliances to make savings

By Press Association
The fire service has announced cuts (Jane Barlow/PA)
The fire service has announced cuts (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has said it will need to cut staff to meet savings targets.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said the SFRS has made several cuts over the last decade, with the loss of more than 1,100 firefighter jobs, the closure of five control-rooms and a 14% increase in response time per incident.

The SFRS is projected to receive a flat cash budget settlement from the Scottish Government for the next four years.

In turn, the SFRS must make £36 million in cuts, including £11 million in 2023 and 2024 alone.

The FBU warned the service is facing a “real crisis” after plans emerged to strip appliances from 10 stations across the country.

The SFRS said the appliances will be withdrawn on a temporary basis from September from stations in Maryhill, Govan and Cowcaddens in Glasgow, Greenock, Hamilton, Kingsway East in Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Methil.

SFRS assistant chief officer David Farries said the locations were chosen where the removal will have the least impact on response times, following a review of data.

He said: “Like all public services, we are operating in a challenging financial period and require to make £11 million savings this year.

“These measures accommodate that and, moving forward, the reality is that we will need to reduce staff numbers to meet further financial savings.

“However, not all decisions are financially driven and we also need to modernise as a service. It’s right and proper that we adapt and identify efficiencies to deliver value for money while maintaining operational resilience.”

The fire service has a policy of no compulsory redundancies.

Mr Farries added: “These are second or third appliances, which can at times be unavailable for a number of reasons.

“When this is the case, we have to increase our use of overtime or bring firefighters from other stations to cover absences. This represents an unplanned disruption and ultimately comes at a cost to the service.”

He said safety is “always a priority” for the service, adding: “We will always maintain fire cover and can draw upon our national resources to maintain resilience and protect communities.”

Cannich wildfire
The Fire Brigades Union said recent wildfires show the importance of the fire service (PA)

FBU Scottish secretary John McKenzie said: “Recent events at Jenners in Edinburgh and Cannich in the Highlands show the dangers our members face.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is heading for a real crisis if the Scottish Government continues to underfund this essential public service.

“The withdrawal of appliances at these stations is the latest in a long line of cuts that are undermining our members’ ability to respond to incidents in the communities we serve.

“We cannot go on like this, enough is enough.”

The union is calling upon its members and the communities they serve to lobby the Scottish Government for increased investment.

An FBU statement said: “Over the coming weeks and months, we will be lobbying the Scottish Government, MSPs and local councillors to alert them to this crisis and seek their support to bring about change.

“There is no hiding place for our elected representatives any more, this is too important for that.

“They need to decide which side they are on – the side of communities and the firefighters who keep them safe, or the side of those who put lives in danger through impossible budget allocations?”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Firefighters play a vital role in protecting our communities and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has continued to deliver the high standard of services required to keep Scotland safe, and we are providing £368.1 million – an increase of £14.4 million in budget for SFRS this year.

“Operational decisions on the allocation of resources are a matter for the SFRS board and chief officer. These changes in appliances are temporary and are prioritised in a manner that minimises risk.

“It is right that SFRS continues to review its operations to ensure it is effective and delivering value for money. Decisions on how SFRS spends its budget is a matter for the SFRS board.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]