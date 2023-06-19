New guide aims to help identify children becoming embroiled in organised crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New guide aims to help identify children becoming embroiled in organised crime

By Press Association
Teachers and doctors will be among the frontline workers to be given a guide on how to spot youngsters becoming embroiled in the criminal underworld (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Teachers and doctors will be among the frontline workers to be given a guide on how to spot youngsters becoming embroiled in the criminal underworld (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Teachers and doctors will be among the frontline workers to be given a guide on how to spot youngsters becoming embroiled in the criminal underworld.

Health service workers, school staff, police and social workers have been given new guidance designed to help those who work most closely with children and vulnerable adults to identify if they are being drawn into organised crime.

The Scottish Government said there are 101 known organised crime operations in the country and the youngsters targeted are left feeling trapped and suffering from violence, intimidation and threats from gangsters.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Scotland’s organised crime gangs are not confined to the big cities and they seek to exploit people across the country, impacting everyone.

HMP and YOI – Stirling
Angela Constance said organised crime affects everyone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Understanding this and how this despicable practice can finally be ended is crucial in supporting the strong partnerships we have created to tackle these illegal groups.

“We all pay the price for their callous disregard for the law. This guidance is an important step towards better helping victims of exploitation and stifling the organised criminals of the lifeblood they need to keep operating.”

The guide – called Practitioner Guidance on Criminal Exploitation – aims to support a shared understanding of criminal exploitation and to help professionals identify those at risk.

It includes a number of red flags to watch out for.

These include if someone is travelling to different areas they would not usually visit; changes in peer groups; and an agitation and nervousness about answering calls, or texts and going out.

Other warning signs include the possession of burner phones; more frequent contact with police; persistently going missing or returning late; serious violence; and substance misuse issues.

Paul Carberry, chairman of the serious organised crime taskforce, said it was essential those on the front line “recognise the signs and have a shared knowledge of criminal exploitation”.

“The guidance will give professionals from across multiple agencies more comprehensive knowledge, understanding and develop a wider perspective about criminal exploitation,” he said.

